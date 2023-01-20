Anne-Marie to headline Supersonic’s comeback edition

It’s India calling for Rockabye fame singer Anne-Marie as she gets set to plug in the music chord at the upcoming EDM fest, Vh1 Supersonic, which is returning after two years since the coronavirus pandemic.

The gig will mark pop singer Anne-Marie’s first performance in India as a solo artist. She rose to fame after being featured as the main vocalist on Clean Bandit‘s single Rockabye in 2016. Since then, she has found stability through her solo career.

In fact, it is the first time for Nigerian singer-songwriter Chukwuka Ekweani, who goes by the stage name as CKay, known for Love Nwantiti.

The comeback edition, which will be held in Pune from February 24-26, has a mix of international as well as homegrown artists. The electronic music festival is curated by DJ Nikhil Chinapa.

The other artists expected to perform at the event include names such as Prateek Kuhad, rapper French Montana, Farhan Akhtar, Oaff and Savera, and Bob Moses. The multi-genre festival was last held in 2020, with artists such as Illenium, Chon, DIVINE, Diplo and Machine Gun Kelly performing at the fest.

Akhtar is ready to surprise with his new Indie-English set. Sharing his excitement about performing at teh fest, he said in a statement, “As a singer-songwriter, there’s nothing more that I love than performing live for my fans, and Supersonic is the perfect stage for it. I’m so looking forward to sharing my music with everyone at the festival!”

Talking about the lineup, Chinapa shared his thoughs in a statement. He said, “Our lineup reflects our own passion for dynamism and progress and includes artists that many will find exhilarating and unique”.