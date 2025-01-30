Anoushka Shankar ‘thrilled’ to present the 67th Grammy Awards premiere: ‘Representing India on global stage’

Sitarist Anoushka Shankar has been made the presenter of the 67th edition of the Grammy Awards. The musician who has been nominated for the award 11 times shared her excitement about getting the chance to represent India globally. (Also Read: After Coldplay's historic India tour, Chris Martin to perform at Grammy Awards ceremony) Anoushka Shankar has also been nominated for Ch II: How Dark It is Before Dawn and A Rock Somewhere.(Instagram)

Anoushka Shankar to present Grammys

Anoushka wrote a long note on Instagram, expressing joy over the news. She posted a picture of the announcement, writing, “Eeeeeeee I have news! What a thrill to be asked to serve as a presenter at the 67th #GRAMMYPremiere Ceremony this Sunday! The last time I presented was in 2016 - an extraordinary day, not only because I was nominated for my 5th Grammy for my classical album ‘Home,’ but also because I was the first Indian musician ever to present at the ceremony.”

She added that although much has changed, she looks forward to representing India, writing, “Although so much has changed (personally and globally) over the last nine years, I find myself once again in the wonderful position of representing India on the global stage.”

Apart from presenting, Anoushka has also been nominated for two awards. She wrote, “I’m also proud to be nominated this year for my latest album ‘Ch II: How Dark It is Before Dawn’ and my featuring role on Jacob Collier’s ‘A Rock Somewhere’ - my 10th and 11th Grammy noms respectively! Let’s see what happens on Sunday.” The musician has tours lined up in the US in March and in India in December.

About the 67th Grammy Awards

The 67th Grammys will raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles, USA. The ceremony can be watched live on February 2 at live.grammy.com. Performers at the award show this year include Chris Martin of Coldplay, Academy Award-nominated Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, John Legend, and Stevie Wonder among others.