Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anoushka Shankar ‘thrilled’ to present the 67th Grammy Awards premiere: ‘Representing India on global stage’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jan 30, 2025 06:40 PM IST

Sitarist Anoushka Shankar shared her excitement on Instagram about returning to the Grammys as a presenter. Here's what she said.

Sitarist Anoushka Shankar has been made the presenter of the 67th edition of the Grammy Awards. The musician who has been nominated for the award 11 times shared her excitement about getting the chance to represent India globally. (Also Read: After Coldplay's historic India tour, Chris Martin to perform at Grammy Awards ceremony)

Anoushka Shankar has also been nominated for Ch II: How Dark It is Before Dawn and A Rock Somewhere.(Instagram)
Anoushka Shankar has also been nominated for Ch II: How Dark It is Before Dawn and A Rock Somewhere.(Instagram)

Anoushka Shankar to present Grammys

Anoushka wrote a long note on Instagram, expressing joy over the news. She posted a picture of the announcement, writing, “Eeeeeeee I have news! What a thrill to be asked to serve as a presenter at the 67th #GRAMMYPremiere Ceremony this Sunday! The last time I presented was in 2016 - an extraordinary day, not only because I was nominated for my 5th Grammy for my classical album ‘Home,’ but also because I was the first Indian musician ever to present at the ceremony.”

She added that although much has changed, she looks forward to representing India, writing, “Although so much has changed (personally and globally) over the last nine years, I find myself once again in the wonderful position of representing India on the global stage.”

Apart from presenting, Anoushka has also been nominated for two awards. She wrote, “I’m also proud to be nominated this year for my latest album ‘Ch II: How Dark It is Before Dawn’ and my featuring role on Jacob Collier’s ‘A Rock Somewhere’ - my 10th and 11th Grammy noms respectively! Let’s see what happens on Sunday.” The musician has tours lined up in the US in March and in India in December.

About the 67th Grammy Awards

The 67th Grammys will raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles, USA. The ceremony can be watched live on February 2 at live.grammy.com. Performers at the award show this year include Chris Martin of Coldplay, Academy Award-nominated Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, John Legend, and Stevie Wonder among others.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On