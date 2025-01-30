After Coldplay's historic India tour, Chris Martin to perform at Grammy Awards ceremony

Chris Martin-led British band Coldplay made history last week when it performed its biggest show yet at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 26. But Chris Martin isn't done yet. His next stop is the Grammy Awards ceremony this Sunday on February 2. (Also Read – Vijay Deverakonda responds to Chris Martin's joke about being from Telangana: ‘Podusthunna Poddumeeda X Coldplay mashup’) Coldplay frontman Chris Martin will perform at Grammy Awards.

Chris Martin to perform at Grammys

On Wednesday, the official X handle of Recording Academy, the organiser of Grammy Awards, shared a picture of Chris and stated in the caption, “Chris Martin of @coldplay will join our roster of performers at this year's #GRAMMYs (gramophone emoji).” Other performers at this year's ceremony include Academy Award-nominated Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, John Legend, and Stevie Wonder among others.

In light of the catastrophic wildfires that have swept through Los Angeles, the Recording Academy announced that this year's Grammys will take on a significant new role. The telecast will raise funds to aid Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts and honour the bravery of the first responders who have risked their lives in combating the flames. The Recording Academy had initially considered postponing the event or airing it as a fundraiser, but ultimately decided to proceed with the show as a platform for both celebration and giving back to the community.

The show will still take place with Beyonce leading the nominations with 10 nods. Other artists who have received multiple nominations include Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, and Chappell Roan.

Coldplay's India tour

Chris Martin and his girlfriend and actor Dakota came to India on January 16 for the Coldplay's musical tour. Chris, along with the members of Coldplay, had concerts lined up in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Their last show of the Indian leg of Music of the Spheres tour was conducted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Republic Day. The historic show, attended by 1.3 lakh spectators, was live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Prior to that, Coldplay performed in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, and in Ahmedabad on January 25.