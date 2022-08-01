Anushka Manchanda aka Kiss Nuka says, ‘I don’t see myself having children’

Singer Anushka Manchanda who is now known as Kiss Nuka is so occupied with her “30 cats” that a once socially active singer has now found solace in her own company. “I was (so) active and had a (fun) social life. Now I’m in a space where I enjoy spending time by myself. I don’t (even) see myself having children,” Kiss Nuka claims.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about exploring motherhood, the singer known for songs like Dum Maaro Dum, elaborates, “I am pretty sure that’s (having children) not gonna happen. Maybe if I want to adopt a child someday, that can happen. I’m also invested in other things like my activism with animal rights, then my 30 cats, who are all rescues. I feel like my life is so full right now, I don’t feel the lack of partnership. It would be nice (to have a partner) yeah, but time hi nahi hain.”

On partnership the 38-year-old further adds, “I have stopped going out, so where will I meet someone. One of my friends asked me to get on a dating app. I considered it for a moment and then I thought, ‘Do I really have the time to go out with someone, have a drink and maybe have a terrible experience?’. Not really.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiss Nuka “wouldn’t mind having a companion”, however, the few years have also got her some realisation. “I have reached a point where I have realised that I cannot be a super easy person to deal with. My last to last boyfriend found it difficult to understand how I was prioritising this (my music) over everything. I had those experiences, so I feel it would take someone who is equally passionate about what they are doing. I’m comfortable with myself. I like spending time alone. In our society, people who spend time alone are often looked as if they have some problem. We don’t encourage children to be alone.”