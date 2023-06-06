Aoora: I felt adding K-pop beats to Jimmy Jimmy would be fun

The Indian love affair with the Korean wave is no news. But it’s not one-sided anymore. Over the years, we have been seeing international stars falling in love with the Indian culture. Treading the same path, K-pop singer, rapper and music producer Park Min-jun aka Aoora, who was in India recently, has come up with a K-pop version of late musician Bappi Lahiri’s cult classic Jimmy Jimmy (Disco Dancer; 1982). Aoora shares, “A year back, I heard the Bollywood song Cham Cham (Baaghi; 2016) and it drove me to start my journey of exploring Hindi film music. I was very drawn to the energetic beats and grand visuals of Bollywood songs. I heard Jimmy Jimmy about two months back and found it very upbeat. I felt adding K-pop beats to it would be fun.”

Aoora

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While revisiting the song, Aoora made sure he kept the ’80s flavour of Jimmy Jimmy alive. He explains, “I wanted to retain the original essence of this beautiful song and wanted to create one that had K-pop feel as well as the 80’s essence. I am happy we were able to achieve that.”

A still from Jimmy Jimmy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, it’s not the first time that Aoora has sung a Hindi song. He has been doing mashups of them for some time now on social media: “I feel the energy and grandeur of Bollywood vibe with my personality. This is one major reason why I love Indian music.”

The K-pop star adores Indian musician King and wishes to work with him. “King is my favourite. I love his song Maan Meri Jaan and if I get the chance, I would love to collaborate with him.”

He is also looking forward to other Indo-Korean projects. “I have a lot of ideas that I want to experiment with as far as Indo-Korean projects are concerned. Apart from bringing both the cultures together through music, I also plan to do something in fashion, which is my second passion after music.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}