AP Dhillon surprises fans with rocking performance at Delhi restaurant

Saturday night turned out to be special for Delhites as Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon enthralled them with a surprise rocking performance. AP Dhillon along with his close collaborator Shinda Kahlon visited one of the famous restaurants in the national capital and left everyone in awe with their brief singing session. Also read: AP Dhillon First Of A Kind trailer

From Dil Nu to Excuses, AP Dhillon crooned his several blockbusters and made fans groove to his tunes. “Thank you guys for your love. You all are crazy,” he said before exiting the venue.

Over the past few years, the singer has built a huge fan following around the globe. Earlier this year, actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer-wife Gauri Khan danced to an AP Dhillon song at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala.

AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind series

The Brown Munde fame Punjabi singer also expressed his excitement about his upcoming docuseries titled AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind. Jay Ahmed has directed the docuseries, which will release on Prime Video on August 18.

The synopsis of the docuseries states, “In AP Dhillon First of a Kind, the secretive global superstar and the small, close team behind his massive success finally tell their story. Featuring unseen personal footage and unique behind-the-scenes access, AP takes us on a journey from his early days in a small village in Punjab and tells us his incredible plan to change the music industry and inspire a nation.”

AP Dhillon's new song

AP is also currently being appreciated for his latest song With You, which features actor Banita Sandhu. The music video for With You provides a glimpse into the love life of AP Dhillon and Banita as they spend time together in the most picturesque of places.

Recently, Banita, who made her acting debut with October (2018), took to Instagram and shared a video in which she is sitting next to AP Dhillon and sharing a kiss. They were twinning in white ensembles. Posting the video the actor has simply shared a microphone emoji.

