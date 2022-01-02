AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman gets engaged to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, see pic of her fiance

Musician AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman recently got engaged to audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. Taking to Instagram, Khatija shared a picture collage also featuring her from the event.

For the ceremony, Khatija Rahman wore a pink and silver outfit along with jewellery and a garland. She also wore a matching mask for her engagement on December 29. Instead of posting Riyasdeen's picture from the event, she added a black and white photo of her fiance.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones. #KhatijaRahmanEngagementWithRiyasdeen #ThankYou."

Reacting to the post, several celebs, as well as fans, dropped congratulatory messages. Singer Harshdeep Kaur commented, "Congratulations to the both of you. God Bless!!" Shweta Pandit wrote, "Little baby girl is all set to walk the aisle. So happy for you @khatija.rahman."

Neeti Mohan said, "Many many congratulations. This is such a wonderful moment. @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan." Sreekanth Hariharan wrote, "Heartiest congratulations @khatija.rahman & @riyasdeenriyan !!"

Khatija has performed along with her father during Mumbai's U2 concert in 2019. Her song Rock A Bye Baby from the Netflix film Mimi was well appreciated.

Last month, speaking with news agency ANI, AR Rahman had said that Khatija and his other daughter Raheema Rahman 'have the toughest mindsets'. "Anything they do, they feel like they have to be good enough...all these things come to their mind. So I keep telling them not to be worried about anything, just do it, just do the stuff and then you will have your own personality...God will bless you and nobody is going to compare them,” he had said.

