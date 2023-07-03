Guru Purnima: Feel proud to have AR Rahman sir as my mentor, says Neeti Mohan

“Someone who’s had a great impact on my personal and professional life is AR Rahman (composer) sir. I still can’t believe that I’ve worked with him. It still feels like a dream come true for me. He’s my guru,” says singer Neeti Mohan.

Neeti Mohan and AR Rahman

The Meri Jaan (Gangubai Kathiawadi; 2022) singer goes on to talk about the qualities that she’s imbibed from her guru. “He’s sung in many languages and genres. I’ve learnt that from him and done that too. He’s also very spiritually inclined and I’ve been inspired by that. It’s hard to find people in the industry who don’t drink or smoke, I find that inspiring. He’s a family person and I’ve learnt that quality from him. His work ethic is amazing. Whenever he performs at concerts, he never takes a break or says that he’s tired. I try to follow that too. I feel proud to have him as a guru,” says Mohan.

She likes that fact that her guru gives her enough room to be herself and hone her creativity: “I have so much respect for Rahman sir that I freeze when I’m in front of him. It’s really difficult for me to sing or perform with him around. But, at the same time, he’s someone who always allows me to be myself in the studio or on stage.”

Miss being with my guru

“Since I’ve been busy juggling recordings, shows and my role as a mum for the last two years, I miss touring with him and being around him. But whenever I watch or read any interview of him, I still find something to learn from him through that. As his devotee, I wish to thank him on Guru Purnima for inspiring me,” says Mohan.