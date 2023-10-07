Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have settled their divorce at LA court: Report

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have officially settled their divorce. According to a report by Page Six, both the parties have reached an amicable settlement. Ariana had filed for divorce last month on September 18, and Dalton had immediately filed a response. (Also read: Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater spotted for the first time together as a couple at Disneyland)

Ariana and Dalton settle divorce

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in May 2021 at her home in Montecito, in a private ceremony (arianagrande/Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per a report by Page Six, a source has been quoted as saying that both Ariana and Dalton have settled for divorce. The source has said, “Ariana and Dalton really wanted to take care of each through all of this and make it as easy on one another as possible — which is why they really took their time with everything.” The report also added that the agreement, which was amicable for both the parties, was filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court. Ariana and Dalton got married in May 2021 at her home in Montecito, in a private ceremony.

More reports

A few weeks ago, Ariana was linked with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. A few days after these reports, both Ariana and Ethan filed for divorce from their respective partners. Ethan had filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay. Meanwhile, Ariana had also separated from her husband Dalton Gomez, and deleted her wedding pictures from Instagram, which she posted in 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Back in July, Ariana was spotted without her wedding ring, fueling rumours about troubles with her husband. The speculation was fueled after Ariana was photographed at the Wimbledon men’s singles final in July, where she was seen without her diamond ring on her left finger. She was seen sitting between actors Andrew Garfield and Jonathan Bailey.

Ariana and Ethan's relationship

Meanwhile, Ariana started dating Ethan while shooting for their upcoming film Wicked. Production insiders from the set even revealed that Lilly Jay and their baby visited the Wicked set, where Ariana seemingly spent time with the couple. Sources close to Lilly revealed that she was heartbroken to hear about Ethan's new relationship and felt as if he had abandoned their family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first look of Wicked, the highly anticipated two-part adaptation of the Broadway musical was dropped earlier this year in April. Ariana plays as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba in the film directed by Jon M Chu. It is set to release on November 27, 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON