Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater spotted for the first time together as a couple at Disneyland

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were spotted out together as a couple for the first time amid their respective divorces. According to a report by Page Six, both Ariana and Ethan were spotted walking around Disneyland in Florida on Friday night. The two looked cozy and linked arms together as they were seen waiting outside a ride. A few weeks ago, dating reports of the two Wicked co-stars made media headlines, as both Ariana and Ethan filed for divorce from their respective partners. (Also read: Ariana Grande’s ex Dalton Gomez makes first public appearance since split)

Ariana and Ethan spotted in Disneyland

Ariana Grande is dating her 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater.(Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to pictures obtained by Page Six, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were seen in Disneyland on Friday. The couple walked around with their arms linked together and were photographed from behind. The duo were also seen with a tour guide as they were briefed on one of the theme park rides. Both of them maintained a low profile and were seen in baggy sweatshirts which were paired with baseball hats.

Ariana and Dalton's split

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A few weeks ago, amid rumours of Ariana and Ethan dating each other went public, it was reported that Ethan had filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay. Meanwhile, Ariana had also separated from her husband Dalton Gomez, and deleted her wedding pictures from Instagram, which she posted in 2021. Ariana and Dalton got married in May 2021 at her home in Montecito, in a private ceremony.

More details about the former couple

Ariana and Ethan started dating while shooting for Wicked. Production insiders from the set of their upcoming film Wicked have since revealed that Lilly Jay and their baby visited the Wicked set, where Ariana seemingly spent time with the couple. Neither Ariana Grande nor Ethan Slater has publicly addressed their alleged romance yet. The speculation was fueled after Ariana was photographed at the Wimbledon men’s singles final in July, where she was seen without her diamond ring on her left finger. She was seen sitting between Andrew Garfield and Jonathan Bailey. Sources close to Lilly revealed that she was heartbroken to hear about Ethan's new relationship and felt as if he had abandoned their family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first look of the highly anticipated two-part adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked was dropped earlier this year in April. Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba and Ariana plays as Glinda in the Jon M Chu film. It releases on November 27, 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.