Home / Entertainment / Music / Ariana Grande remembers Manchester bombing victims on fourth anniversary: 'My heart is with you'
music

Ariana Grande remembers Manchester bombing victims on fourth anniversary: 'My heart is with you'

On the fourth anniversary of Manchester bombing, Ariana Grande shared a heartfelt tribute on social media to express her love for all of the victims and their families.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 06:56 PM IST
During Ariana Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena in 2017, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive inside the lobby.

American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande on Saturday remembered the 22 people killed and over 500 injured at her 2017 concert in Manchester, England.

On the fourth anniversary of the tragedy, the songstress shared a heartfelt tribute on social media to express her love for all of the victims and their families.

"Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year-round. I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one. Please know that I am thinking of you today," the 22-year-old singer wrote as her Instagram Story.

The tribute, which is written on white text over a black background, included the names of all 22 of those who were killed in the attack. She later shared a regular post as well.

"Manchester, my heart is with you today and always," Grande added.

Ariana Grande's message shared as Instagram Stories.

As reported by Page Six, the attack took place on May 22, 2017, during Ariana Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena, when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive inside the lobby at the end of the show.

Following the bombing, the songstress suspended her tour and took a two-week hiatus before returning to Manchester for a star-studded benefit concert that raised USD 13 million for the victims and survivors.

Per Page Six, not only did the '7 Rings' star organise and perform at the concert, but she was joined by several A-list artists including Miley Cyrus, Chris Martin, Justin Bieber, Mac Miller, Katy Perry and many others.

During her tour hiatus, Ariana jetted back to Manchester to visit the hospital where several victims of the attack were receiving treatment - including Jaden Farrell-Mann, who was just 10 years old at the time, and Evie Mills, who was 14.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ariana grande music manchester

Related Stories

bollywood

Anil Kapoor shares pic from Sunday workout, Neena Gupta and Shilpa Shetty call him an 'inspiration'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 06:19 PM IST
tv

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya shares lesson Rohit Shetty taught him about charity. Watch video

PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 06:04 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP