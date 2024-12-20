Ariana Grande rules out tour ‘anytime soon’ after Wicked sequel announcement

After the success of her recent film Wicked, Ariana Grande set the record straight regarding rumours of a 2025 musical tour. Earlier this month, speculation began swirling about her potential return to the stage, but her label quickly denied the claims, confirming there are no tour plans for next year. Ariana Grande clarified that there are no plans for a 2025 musical tour after speculation arose post-Wicked. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo(REUTERS)

In a candid interview with Variety, Grande shared her gratitude for the opportunity to focus on her acting career, while assuring fans that music remains a central part of her life. She said, “Music and being on stage will always be a part of my life”.

Also Read: Tom Holland and Zendaya have ‘secret’ plans for this year's Christmas celebrations

Grande doesn’t see a tour in the near future

Grande admitted that she does not “see it coming anytime soon” as she wants to spend the “next few years” exploring “different forms of art” and admitted that “acting is feeling like home right now.” The singer also expressed how grateful she is for her understanding of fans and added that Wicked helped her grow in various ways.

Grande assured her fans that the absence of any upcoming tours does not mean she is done with music. She said, “Music will always be a part of my life,” and even teased about the situation as she said, “I’ll perform at my mother’s house,” as reported by Koimoi.

Also Read: Angelina Jolie wants to ‘start dating more’ after ‘huge win’ against Brad Pitt in legal battle

Grande on Wicked’s sequel

The singer revealed that everyone on the sets of Wicked knew about the sequel’s existence as the title was printed on the original scripts and hard copies that the staff and cast were provided with. The singer was glad with an official announcement. Grande said, “We were floating around different ideas, but the scripts were printed with it since day one.”

shared that she and her co-stars became "rather attached" to the title of the sequel. She expressed that Wicked: For Good was “the perfect title” because the film had a transformative effect on all of them. "The film franchise changed them all for good," she said. The highly anticipated second part of Wicked is set for theatrical release on November 21, 2025, and will feature Grande alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero.