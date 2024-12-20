Angelina Jolie wants to ‘start dating more’ after ‘huge win’ against Brad Pitt in legal battle

After her recent victory against Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie reportedly feels less stressed and more confident. She is celebrating her win, by going out more and socialising. The actor is also hoping to quietly enter the dating market and experience fresh romance as she heads to a brighter future in 2025. Angelina Jolie feels more confident after her legal victory against Brad Pitt. Celebrating her win, she's socializing more and considering dating in 2025. (AP Photo/File)(AP)

A source told InTouch Weekly that the actor is “feeling more confident right now than she has in years” after a decade of legal battle with Pitt which drained her emotionally and physically.

Jolie is ‘ready to shine again’

The insider told the news outlet, “All this praise from her peers has been wonderful and then to have this victory in court, she’s got a huge pep in her step right now.” The source continued, “It’s taken her a long time to build,” herself back up, “but she’s climbing out of a pretty dark place and ready to shine again.”

Jolie previously accused her ex-husband of abusing her physically for years, even before their 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, however, Pitt denies these claims. Recently, a judge ruled that the Fight Club actor must hand over documents and messages that Jolie says could prove he tried to hide the abuse.

Earlier, a source reported to the outlet that she is taking this ruling as “a huge win”. The source added, “She’s said from day one she will not be bullied, and that hasn’t changed,” as she is a lot more confident than she has been in the last few years.

Jolie ‘feels alive again’ after a long time

Jolie oozed confidence as she made her first appearance in 10 years on a late-night show. The actor walked shoeless on the sets of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The Maleficient actor revealed that she “decided not to” wear any footwear as she could not find one that fit her after she recently broke her toe. She admitted that she gets “very nervous on talk shows,” adding, “I get very uncomfortable, and I haven’t done one for like, a decade.”

The insider shared with the outlet, “She was so shut off after the divorce, but she’s feeling alive again and saying she wants to really start dating more in 2025 and ideally even find a new partner.” They added, “She normally shuns most industry things, but she’s feeling a lot more open, so accepting many of these endless invitations that are coming her way for Oscar parties and Christmas functions, she’s feeling very social for a change.”