Tom Holland and Zendaya have ‘secret’ plans for this year's Christmas celebrations

Tom Holland and Zendaya are planning to elevate their holiday celebrations this year, with a festive gathering that brings their families together. The couple is looking forward to a Christmas where family time takes centre stage, combining their personal traditions with a touch of Hollywood magic. Tom Holland and Zendaya plan a festive family Christmas gathering. (AFP)

Holland reveals Christmas plans with Zendaya

The Spiderman star recently appeared on the Dish podcast where he shared that he will be spending this year’s Christmas with Zendaya and her family. He said, “I’ll be with my girlfriend’s family, which will be fun,” adding cheekily, “Where we’ll be is a secret… to you guys. I’ll know where we’re going,” as reported by Koimoi.

Holland even shared his plans for future Christmas celebrations on the podcast where the adorable Hollywood couple would like to bring new festival celebrations to the table instead of their existing family traditions. He shared, “We’d like to bring the families together. This time, because we’re both actors, we’re terrible at organizing things, so it hasn’t happened yet. The thought’s there. The idea has been planted.”

Holland finds working with Zendaya a ‘saving grace’

Holland and Zendaya were recently cast for Christopher Nolan’s next film. When asked about working with his girlfriend again, the SpiderMan actor lit up as he said working with her is a “saving grace.” He added it is “the best thing that’s ever happened” to him on the podcast The two will also begin filming for Spider-Man 4 in the summer of 2025.

While the Euphoria actor has been in Boston filming, Holland has been showing his love by cooking homemade meals for her. As the holiday season approaches, he shared his thoughts on Thanksgiving, calling the spread “very decadent” due to the variety of meats typically served. However, he was less enthusiastic about one particular dish: the sweet potato casserole topped with marshmallows. Holland quipped, “Am I looking at marshmallows on already-sweet potatoes?”