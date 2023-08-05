Ariana Grande went on ‘double dates’ with Ethan Slater and their spouses Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay: Report

Ariana Grande made headlines recently after rumours of her relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater surfaced online. Now as per a report by Page Six, the Thank You Next singer allegedly went on double dates with Ethan along with his now-estranged wife Lily Jay. Meanwhile, Ariana has also separated from her husband Dalton Gomez, and has deleted her wedding pictures from Instagram, which she posted in 2021. (Also read: Ariana Grande's rumoured boyfriend Ethan Slater files for divorce from wife Lily Jay: Report)

What sources said

Ariana Grande is reportedly dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

As per a report by Page Six, a source has shared that both Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater took their respective spouses Dalton Gomez and Lily Jay on several dates together, whenever they were present at the Wicked shoot. The source said, “Ariana and Dalton went on double dates with Ethan and Lilly several times — and they were seen out by cast members. Lilly and Ethan also met Ariana’s family together, including her mom and her brother.”

Ariana and Ethan's dating rumours

The source also added that Ariana and Ethan were so close during filming that all of their castmates knew about them at set. “They were seen being all over each other while he was still supposedly happily married to Lilly. They were seen making out at a pub in Hampstead, and they were all over each other at Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar party [in March].” said the source.

Ethan and Lilly's relationship

Ethan married his high-school sweetheart Lily Jay in May 2021, and they also welcomed a baby last boy last year. As per a recent report, Ethan has finally filed for divorce from Lilly. Sources close to Lilly revealed that she was heartbroken to hear about Ethan's new relationship and felt as if he had abandoned their family. Neither Ariana Grande nor Ethan Slater has publicly addressed their alleged romance yet.

Ariana has even deleted the anniversary post she had shared in May. Ariana and Dalton got married in May 2021 at her home in Montecito, in a private ceremony. At the Wimbledon men’s singles final a few weeks ago, Ariana was seen without her diamond ring on her left finger. She was spotted sitting between actors Andrew Garfield and Jonathan Bailey.

The first look of Wicked was dropped earlier this year in April. Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba and Ariana plays as Glinda in the Jon M Chu film. The first part of Wicked is set to release next year, eyeing the date of November 27, 2024. The second part is expected to release the following year.

