Arjun Kanungo plans to wait for 2022 for his grand wedding with on his marriage plans with Carla Dennis

The ongoing pandemic has wreaked havoc on Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis’ plans of a big grand wedding, leaving them wondering about a possible date. The singer says they are trying to figure out a date in early 2022, so that everyone can join them in the celebration.

In November 2020, the singer made his engagement news with long-time girlfriend and model Dennis official. “I’ve wanted to ask her for so long. Couldn’t wait any longer, so I did,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo.

At that time, he was looking at a wedding date in 2021, but with the Covid-19 crisis touching new highs in India, and he reveals they have pushed the plans.

“We are still figuring it out. We definitely want to have a big wedding. I don’t know when that’s going to happen,” Kanungo tells us, adding, “But we are planning in early 2022. Because we still don’t know when the pandemic will end. It is still going on. Abhi toh chalta hai hogaya hai… and that is why the cases are on a rise at the moment”.

The singer is looking at a date next year, keeping in the health of everyone in mind, and “so that everyone will be able to travel. It will be better at that time”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kanungo, known for songs such as Aaya Na Tu, Baaki Baatein Peene Baad and Waada Hai, will also be making his debut as an actor this year with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He is also busy working on his music.

“I have recently gone completely independent, and I am figuring out what to do. I’m done writing my album right now. I also have some film songs, which I have sung, but due to the pandemic everything has kind of slowed down a bit,” admits the 30-year-old, who further points that the pandemic has put film music on a back seat now.

“Everybody is listening to non film music, to the music which people are making in their bedrooms and kind of over the internet. Now, it has become a big category. Like when I started five years ago, it was very difficult to pitch a non film track, in fact, to radio also. Nobody wanted to play a non film track, and now they are dying to play non film music. The pandemic has accelerated this change,” ends the singer.