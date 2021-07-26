Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Armaan Malik, Amaal Mallik pen notes mourning their grandma's death: 'You will live within us till the end'

Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik have paid tribute to their 'dadijaan' Bilquis Malik. On Instagram, the brothers penned emotional notes.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik dropped posts with their late grandmother.

Musicians Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik have penned emotional notes in the memory of their late grandmother 'dadijaan' Bilquis Malik who died recently. Taking to Instagram, Armaan shared a series of throwback pictures and videos.

In the first video, Armaan Malik is seen hugging his grandmother, while in another he is seen kissing her forehead. He also posed with her in a picture. On Instagram, he wrote, "Lost my best friend today… my dadijaan. The light of my life. I still cannot process this loss. A void I know nobody can fill. You were the cutest, the most precious human being ever. I am so grateful that I got so much time with you and got all your love, hugs and kisses. Allah my angel is now with you (red heart)."

Armaan and Amaal Mallik are the nephews of musician Anu Malik. According to Mid-day, Bilquis died at 3.30 pm on July 25 at the age of 86.

On Instagram, Amaal Mallik also dropped several pictures and a video clip with his grandmother and penned a long note. He wrote, "It was the most difficult task of my life to bury you with my own hands today. I cried hopelessly for a last hug, but you had already gone You wanted to be buried right next to your husband and I’m glad we could make that happen….As I left, it began to rain and I looked up to the skies & smiled knowing that you are right where you wanted to be, united with Dada in another dimension, just like this picture."

He concluded, "There was never any one before , nor will there be any one after. Sundays with Dadi was the real deal with Aloo Parathas for breakfast and Pizza Parties for dinner….You lived to love your children & grandchildren, you fought long and hard. Respect & Love. You will live within us till the end. The OG Malik has left us #RIP."

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan on whether he gave Kareena Kapoor a haircut during lockdown: ‘I think she would stab me’

Reacting to their posts, several celebs extended their condolences. Vardhan Puri wrote, "My mother and I are in tears one of the finest women I have ever had the good fortune of meeting. You and your parents were great children to her. Love." Lisa Mishra said, "Lots of love to you and yours today, Armaan." Neeti Mohan commented, "Sorry to hear about Dadi ji. I m sure she is watching over you all along with Dada ji now. Prayers."

Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik are the sons of Daboo Malik.

