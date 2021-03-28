Armaan Malik: People don’t bother about the language of the song anymore

Singer Armaan Malik has been singing in different languages since the age of nine, and he is glad to see the rise of regional music in recent times. He says social media has played a pivotal role in creating this success story of the regional music industry.

“I have been singing in different languages for the longest time now. A lot of the songs are now becoming successful and picking up, (and that is how) people are really getting to know my versatility and range as a singer,” says Malik, who proudly declares that he has gained the “ability to switch between languages with ease”.

Apart from Hindi, Malik is known for singing in Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Malayalam and Kannada, with songs such as Butta Bomma, Guche Gulabi, Yaare Yaare, Hey Manasendukila and Maamazhai Vaanam being the recent examples.

How does he get the sounds and rhythms right despite the language barrier? “I don’t need to know the language, that’s the beauty about music. If you can hear it and feel it, you can reproduce it. And that’s how I tend to function. I have been doing it for quite a few years now, and have got a lot of practice after recording in different languages. So, now, I’m very comfortable singing in any of the Indian languages,” says the singer, son of music composer Daboo Malik and nephew of Anu Malik.

When it comes to the growing popularity of regional music, Malik credits social media for putting it out there.

“There are so many different social media platforms that help promote music. Over the last two-three years, regional music, especially Tamil and Telugu, have done exceptionally well,” he says, adding that the success of Baahubali franchise also played a key role in the shift.

“That is when a lot of people started looking at the South Indian industry with even more eagerness,” shares Malik, whose mother is Telugu.

He also understands the magnitude of the regional industry, and confesses, “When I work in that industry, I feel there’s so much variety when it comes to music and films. In fact, many Hindi films in recent times have been recreated versions of South Indian scripts”.

According to Malik, the regional is growing exponentially. “Now, people don’t bother about the language of the song. If the song is groovy, you can enjoy it. It happened with Kolaveri Di and Butta Bomma. Music has no language, and that has been proved by the wide popularity of regional music, which is kind of blowing up right now,” he signs off.