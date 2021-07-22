Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Armaan Malik: Want to leave a positive footprint on my social media
music

Armaan Malik: Want to leave a positive footprint on my social media

Singer Armaan Malik is proud of creating a space for everyone to be real on social media, and wants to continue expanding the chain.
By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 03:10 PM IST
Armaan Malik also released his official merchandise on his birthday as a return gift to his fans

For Armaan Malik, social media should be a place to have conversation infused with kindness and compassion, instead of toxicity. And that’s what the singer-songwriter is trying to do through his presence in the virtual world.

“In the pandemic, it’s really important that we’re there for each other. I may be going through a lot on my end, and we can just help each other by just being able to share that with people, or people sharing their stories with me,” admits Malik, who turned 26 today.

For him, it starts by being very transparent with his fans, be it the good moments or dark hours. And that leads to a chain reaction.

“Not everyone has access to therapists, or psychiatrists who can help them. And then sometimes a few kind words by someone can change the whole mood, making one feel much less heavier,” shares the singer, adding that, “It leads to a chain of people being able to voice what they are feeling. I want to create that chain online. I want to leave a very positive footprint on my social media”.

Malik wants his social media accounts to be a safe place for people where they can talk to each other freely without any fear of getting judged.

“Someplace where they are not scared to share what they are feeling. It takes a lot of courage on my end to put down my feelings out there. But that’s how things should be done,” notes the Echo hitmaker, who feels that’s the only way people will “feel better and move towards a more positive kind of outlook on life”.

Extending his relationship with his fans, the singer released his merchandise on his birthday. Talking about it, he elaborates, “Not a lot of musicians or artistes in our country actually put out their own merchandise. I want to take a step in that direction and change. It’s an extension of my vibe and personality. The idea is to give my fans something to hold onto in this time when they can’t meet me. I can’t wait to see them wear that to a concert, hopefully in the near future.”

