‘As you see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift,’ Tony Romo mistakes singer for Travis Kelce’s wife on live TV

During the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game on Sunday night, commentator Tony Romo mistakenly referred to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce’s “wife” instead of his girlfriend.

Taylor Swift watches from a suite during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)

The slip occurred as Kelce made a remarkable catch in the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium. Romo, caught up in the excitement, announced, “As you see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience…” before quickly correcting himself with a nervous laugh, “I’m sorry, girlfriend.”

Swift, who was recently named as TIME’s Person of the Year, had just publicly confirmed her relationship with the Chiefs tight end. In her TIME cover story interview, Swift opened up about their private romance, stating, “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.” She addressed the public’s speculation about their first date, clarifying, “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Swift’s presence at the game, donning a vintage Chiefs sweatshirt and surrounded by friends in a suite, added to the evening’s buzz. Her relationship with Kelce has been a subject of fascination for fans and media alike, and Romo’s gaffe only fueled the fire. The hashtag “Tony Romo” surged on X (formerly Twitter) following the incident, with fans and followers chiming in with reactions ranging from amusement to support for the couple.

Fans' reactions to the bizarre moment in the broadcast

One fan suggested, “They need to play lavender haze at half time,” referencing a track from Swift’s album “Midnights,” where she sings about the pressure to get married, encapsulating the night’s theme with the lyrics, “All they keep asking me is if I’m gonna be your bride.”

The mix-up led to a flurry of online activity, with Swifties sharing humorous GIFs and speculating on the reactions of news headline writers and Swift’s publicist.

The televised moment and some of the subsequent fan responses are shown here-