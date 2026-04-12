Asha Bhosle's last public appearance: Singer attended Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun's wedding weeks before death

Iconic singer Asha Bhosle has died at the age of 92. One of the most acclaimed voices of her generation, she not only survived in the shadow of her sister Lata Mangeshkar's greatness but stepped out of it with a genre-defying voice to create her own universe in Hindi playback singing. She was 92. Her last public appearance was in March, when she attended the wedding ceremony of Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar. (Also read: Asha Bhosle death news live updates: Legendary singer dies at 92 after brief illness, last rites on Monday)

Asha Bhosle's last public appearance

Asha Bhosle smiled and greeted paparazzi at the venue.

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Asha was present to bless the newlywed couple, Arjun and his wife Saaniya Chandhok. Several paparazzi pages on Instagram posted pictures and videos of the singer arriving at the star-studded Mumbai ceremony on March 5, 2026, at The St. Regis Mumbai.

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{{^usCountry}} Asha looked graceful in a white saree as she posed for pictures near the entrance for a few seconds. She smiled, did a namaste to the photographers, and thanked them. She was then seen walking towards the entrance, as she was joined by other members of the family who touched her feet to seek blessings. Asha Bhosle dies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asha looked graceful in a white saree as she posed for pictures near the entrance for a few seconds. She smiled, did a namaste to the photographers, and thanked them. She was then seen walking towards the entrance, as she was joined by other members of the family who touched her feet to seek blessings. Asha Bhosle dies {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she experienced cardiac and respiratory issues. Sources told HT on Saturday night that the singer was very critical and being monitored in the ICU. On Sunday morning, her son Anand Bhosle confirmed her demise. Her family informed that Asha Bhosle's last rites will be conducted at 4 pm on Monday evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she experienced cardiac and respiratory issues. Sources told HT on Saturday night that the singer was very critical and being monitored in the ICU. On Sunday morning, her son Anand Bhosle confirmed her demise. Her family informed that Asha Bhosle's last rites will be conducted at 4 pm on Monday evening. {{/usCountry}}

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One of the most successful, popular, and prolific singers of Indian cinema, Asha Bhosle’s stature in Hindi film music was rivalled only by her elder sister, the late Lata Mangeshkar. Born in 1933 into the musical Mangeshkar family, Asha began singing professionally at the age of 9.

In a career spanning six decades, the singer showcased unmatched versatility across Bollywood, ghazals, and regional music. Some of her most iconic songs include Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Aao Na Gale Lag Jao Na, and In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke. She was a seven-time winner of the Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Award and a two-time winner of the National Film Award- for Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan and Mera Kuch Saamaan from Ijaazat. She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2008.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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