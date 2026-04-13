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Asha Parekh, AR Rahman, Sachin Tendulkar pay homage to Asha Bhosle

Asha Parekh, AR Rahman, Sachin Tendulkar pay homage to Asha Bhosle

Apr 13, 2026 11:26 am IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Veteran actor Asha Parekh, composer AR Rahman and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar were among friends and colleagues who paid their last respects to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at her residence here on Monday.

Asha Parekh, AR Rahman, Sachin Tendulkar pay homage to Asha Bhosle

Bhosle passed away on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92 at a private hospital.

The final darshan is underway at her residence Casa Grande in Lower Parel and will continue until 3 pm.

The singing legend's body was wrapped in tricolour and placed in a glass casket, adorned with white lilies.

Rahman, who worked with Bhosle on songs like "Tanha Tanha", "Rangeela Re", "Radha Kaise Na Jaale" and others, was the first to arrive at her residence.

Tendulkar arrived soon after with his wife Anjali. Incidentally, Bhosle made one of her last appearances at the wedding of Tendulkar's son Arjun last month.

Parekh met the singer's family before paying her last respects to Bhosle, whose voice defined many of the actor's biggest hits of the 1960s and '70s, including "Parde Mein Rehne Do", "O Mere Sona Re", and "Kitna Pyara Wada Hai".

Bhosle, the younger sister of the legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar, is survived by her son Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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