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Ashaji gifted me the soundtrack to my success: Zeenat Aman

Ashaji gifted me the soundtrack to my success: Zeenat Aman

Apr 14, 2026 02:47 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Calling Asha Bhosle the soundtrack to her success, veteran actor Zeenat Aman said it was a privilege that the legendary singer sang many of the hits in her career.

Ashaji gifted me the soundtrack to my success: Zeenat Aman

Bhosle, who died on Sunday at the age of 92, was the voice behind several songs featuring the actor, including "Dum Maro Dum" from the 1971 film "Hare Rama Hare Krishna", "Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahaani" from "The Great Gambler" and "Meri Soni Meri Tamanna" from "Yaadon Ki Baaraat" , among others.

Aman paid tribute to the late singer with a picture on Instagram on Monday. The actor said Bhosle, who famously sang "Chura Liya Hai Tumne" and "Dum Maaro Dum" for her movies, was a voice that captivated generations.

"I am grieving the loss of a legendary talent today. Asha ji's was a voice that captivated generations, and it was my supreme privilege that she sang so many of the film songs picturised on me. 'Dum Maro Dum', 'Chura Liya', 'Do Lafzon Ki', 'Meri Soni Meri Tamanna', 'Khatouba'… the list goes on.

"It turned out that she had been in an accident the previous day, but was determined to keep her professional commitment! Lo and behold, she took the stage by storm and kept the giddy audience in her thrall for many hours. Mind you, Asha ji was well into her 80s by this point, and it's safe to say I left the event both impressed and inspired. So thank you, Asha ji, for the music and the grace. Your voice shall never fade," she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
asha bhosle zeenat aman
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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