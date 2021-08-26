Avina Shah: I believe in doing charity through my music

Indian-origin British singer Avina Shah recently teamed up with many other artistes to create a charity single, Together in aid of the Covid-19 pandemic relief work. The singer had earlier launched a song, Sitaro pe nazar, which was dedicated to the people who lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Life is short is what I realised, and anything can happen at any time to any of us. This period is about making sure that we are living to our fullest. Making music is a dream for me and that is what I am most passionate about. I feel that music can help charity and I believe in doing charity through my music. I want to do more of that. I started my music career with charity and I want to continue doing it,” she shares.

Shah hopes to raise funds to support relief work in countries affected by the virus.

“I came up with the idea and we all worked together and were able to get many artistes like Sonna Rele, Jonah Baker for this to lend their voices for this special song,” she shares, adding, “The theme is to show that we are all in this together and we have gone through so much and we will come out of it together.”

Talking about how the pandemic has been for her, the singer says that it has been a period of reflection.

“It has given me a chance to have a new outlook towards life and value the things that actually matter. It also has given me a chance to be very creative and inspired me to come up with a lot of new material. I have written an album during the pandemic. It is very close to my heart,” she concludes.