B Praak’s wife Meera Bachan breaks silence on losing baby during childbirth: ‘All I dream of is your smile'

B Praak’s wife Meera Bachan broke silence on social media days after the couple lost their child at the time of his birth. B Praak shared the update on social media last week and asked fans for privacy. Now Meera penned a heart-wrenching note for their rainbow baby and said she will always love him till the end of time. (Also read: B Praak and wife Meera Bachan's baby dies at time of birth, singer calls it 'most painful phase' for them as parents)

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “There's a special angel in the heaven that is a part of me, it is not where I wanted him but God wanted him to be. He was here for a moment just like a shooting star, and though he's in heaven but not so far. He touched the heart of many like only angel can do.”

“I would have loved him deeply only if I would knew. Even though you are not with me, I will never stop loving you. I think about you every second and only wish I could turn the time in my favor, and tell you how much we love you. All those months your little heart beating so strongly All those months.. is silent Your little arms and legs moving vigorously all those months.. are now still. We dreamt so much of watching you grow, holding you tight, but destiny was such that all I dream of is your smile,” she further added.

She signed out by saying, “Mama will love you till the end of time and reality is you were, you are and will always be mine. I love you My Angel.” Soon after Meera shared her post, she received love and support from fans and friends in the comment section.

B Praak and Meera tied the knot on April 4, in 2019. They were blessed with their first child, son Adabb, in 2020. Earlier in April this year, they announced that they were expecting their second child.

