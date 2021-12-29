Badshah says Bachpan Ka Pyaar boy Sahdev Dirdo has regained consciousness after accident, shares update on treatment

Sahdev Dirdo, the 10-year-old internet sensation from Chhattisgarh, has regained consciousness after his accident. Rapper Badshah shared the news on Twitter. “Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness. Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. Thank you for your prayers,” he wrote.

On Tuesday, Badshah informed fans about Sahdev meeting with an accident and wrote, “In touch with Sahdev’s family and friends. He is unconscious, on his way to hospital. I’m there for him. Need your prayers.”

Sahdev, who rose to fame after his Bachpan Ka Pyaar video went viral online, sustained a serious head injury after the motorcycle on which he was riding pillion skidded. He was not wearing a helmet. The accident took place on Tuesday evening in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

Sahdev was rushed to the district hospital and later shifted to Jagdalpur Medical College hospital, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told PTI. On being alerted about the accident, he and Sukma collector Vineet Nandanwar visited the district hospital and enquired about the boy’s condition.

According to an official statement obtained by PTI, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel instructed Nandanwar to provide the best medical aid at the earliest to Sahdev.

Sahdev collaborated with Badshah and Aastha Gill for a full-length remix version of Bachpan Ka Pyaar. He also appeared on Indian Idol 12 as a special guest and danced with Aditya Narayan, Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and the contestants.

Vishal Dadlani defended Sahdev against criticism in a video shared on Instagram. “Over the last few days, I have seen a lot of videos that ‘this kid should have been more famous, how well he sings. Why is that Bachpan Ka Pyaar boy getting so much fame?’ What I want to say is that both of them are kids. Is it necessary to compare them? One might sing very well, other less so. But one’s song got really popular. Does that mean we have to put one guy down to pull the other one up?” he said in the clip.

