Bappi da was a really intelligent composer: Sameer Anjaan

In a chat with us, veteran lyricist Sameer Anjaan speaks to us about his best memories of late musician Bappi Lahiri and growing up watching him
Published on Feb 16, 2022 06:10 PM IST
BySoumya Vajpayee

Bappi da was like family to me. I would accompany my dad for all the sittings. Whenever he saw me, he would remember my father. I have had so many associations with him over the years. In fact, he called me one month ago to work on a project called Pyaar Mein Twist. But I think he fell ill and I didn’t hear from him post that. I have so many fond memories of him. He was a really intelligent and multifaceted composer.

Once, director Prakash Mehra asked Bappi da to call his mother, who was a classical singer, to compose a song for Namak Halaal (1982). Bappi da’s mom was nervous, because she was a singer and not a composer. He told his mom that he’ll give her a phrase and she can compose it like a bandish. That’s how the original tune of Pag Ghungroo Baandh was made. I remember that day so fondly.

He made a mark at a time when so many composers were ruling the industry. He was synonymous to disco and the genre will always be associated with him. It’s truly a huge loss to the music industry and I’ll always miss him.

