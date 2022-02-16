Bappi Lahiri's grandson Swastik Bansal shares throwback pic, says: 'Miss you so much dadu'. See post

Swastik Bansal, grandson of late singer Bappi Lahiri, on Wednesday shared a throwback picture of his grandfather. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Swastik also remembered the singer.

Swastik shared a photo of Bappi Lahiri dressed in a blue and white outfit, accessorised with gold jewellery and had sunglasses. The late singer smiled and flashed a thumbs-up sign.

Sharing the picture, Satwik wrote, "Miss you so much dadu (grandfather). Rest in peace. Love you." He also added, "RIP (folded hands emoji) (1952-2022)."

Bappi Lahiri's last on-screen appearance was at Bigg Boss 15, where he went along with his grandson to promote the latter's song Bachcha Party. In the episode, Bappi was seen having a great time with host-actor Salman Khan. Salman and contestants of the show even danced on his superhit song Disco Dancer as they celebrated his 50 years in the entertainment industry.

Bappi had developed a chest infection and was being treated for the ailment earlier this year. He was discharged from Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on February 15. However, his condition worsened, and he was brought back to the hospital. He died at around 11.45 pm on Tuesday due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). The cremation ceremony of singer Bappi Lahiri will take place on Thursday morning, his family confirmed.

Fondly known as Bappi Da, the musician experienced massive success in the 1980s and 90s due to his work on films such as Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance and Commando. He earned the title of Disco King for popularising the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema.

Apart from his popular disco-electronic music, Bappi was also known for his signature look that consisted of gold chains, golden embellishments, velvety cardigans and sunglasses. He tied the knot with Chitrani Lahiri on January 24, 1977. The couple became parents to two children--Bappa Lahiri and Rema Lahiri.

