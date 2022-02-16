Rani Mukerji recalls Bappi Lahiri and her mom Krishna were childhood friends from Calcutta: 'My mother is devastated'

Actor Rani Mukerji has recalled how her mother Krishna Mukherjee and late singer Bappi Lahiri were childhood friends. In a new interview, Rani mourned the death of the singer and said that her mother is devasted at the news. She also added that it is a personal loss for their family.

Bappi Lahiri had developed a chest infection and was treated for the same earlier this year. He was discharged from Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on February 15. However, his condition worsened and was brought back to the hospital. He died at around 11.45 pm on Tuesday.

Speaking with Times Of India, Rani said, "India has again lost one of her precious gems. Bappi uncle is and will always be the most iconic musical personality of Indian cinema. His music was legendary. His versatility as a composer was unmatched. He was truly a self-made man, a great son to his parents, a wonderful husband and a great dad. My Mum and Bappi uncle were childhood friends from Calcutta. It’s a personal loss for our family and my mother is devastated."

“While the whole world mourns his loss, I can’t help but think of all the memories I have of him from my childhood. I will miss him dearly. His smiling face and kind personality will always be a happy memory. I pray that Chitrani Aunty, Rema, Bappa and the entire Lahiri family find the strength to go through this loss. It’s too sad. He went too soon. Bappi uncle, rest in peace. The heavens have earned an angel today” she added.

Earlier, Rani's cousin, actor Kajol, along with her mother-actor Tanuja and uncle Deb Mukerji, visited Bappi Lahiri's home to offer their condolences to his family. Before arriving at the residence, Kajol shared a post paying tribute to Bappi Lahiri. "Today we lost the disco king, Bappi Da you were not only an amazing music composer and singer but also a beautiful and happy soul. End of an Era. May your soul rest in peace," she wrote.

Many other Bollywood celebrities expressed grief on the death of the singer. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote, "Another legend gone. #BappiLahiri. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p and g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for #SanjayGupta. Bappi Da was a man of incredible melody and talent. Although he had a vast body of work I think his melodious side was still under-utilised and underrated."

Actor Kareena Kapoor shared a black and white picture of the singer smiling and wrote, "Yaar bina chain kahan Re" adding, "RIP King," with heartbroken emojis. Actor Kangana Ranaut also shared a tribute post and wrote, "Heartbreaking," along with heartbroken emoticons.

Also Read | Bappi Lahiri passes away live updates: Kapil Sharma, Anil Kapoor remember singer, daughter Rema is heartbroken

Bollywood stars including Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Rampal, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Bhumi Pednekar were among several others who condoled Bappi Lahiri's death. The cremation of the singer will take place on Thursday morning, his family has confirmed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON