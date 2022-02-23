Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri rejects obstructive sleep apnea as cause of death: 'It wasn't a breathing issue'

Singer-music composer Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri does not believe his father died of breathing issues. In a new interview, Bappa said that he thinks his father's heart ‘just stopped'.

Bappi Lahiri, known as the Disco King of Bollywood, died on February 16. Bappa returned from the US the next day for his father's final rites.

When asked about his father's death, Bappa told The Times of India that the singer had spent almost all of January in hospital but said he wanted to go back home on February 14. The next day, he stopped eating and wasn't feeling well. His condition worsened by the evening and the family decided to take him to the hospital.

Bappa rejects the obstructive sleep apnea diagnosis made by doctors. “No, it wasn't a breathing issue. I think his heart just stopped. My sister, brother-in-law and mother rushed him to the hospital. The doctor had been called and he said that he needs to be taken to the hospital. They reached the hospital but he couldn't be revived. I was on the phone all the time,” he said.

Obstructive sleep apnea occurs when muscles in the throat and upper airway relax intermittently during sleep and block the airway. It usually occurs in obese people. Bappi Lahiri had OSA since last year.

Bappa added that even in his final days, Bappi would sing songs in the hospital. “Oh, yes. And he used to tap at the table near his bed as the songs rolled along. One day, he started singing loudly in the hospital. Mom said 'kya kar rahe ho (what are you doing)?'”

Bappi Lahiri, who heralded disco-pop in India and ruled the 70s and 80s with a string of foot-tapping songs, had developed a chest infection and was treated for the same earlier this year. He was discharged from the hospital on February 15. However, his condition worsened and he was brought back to the hospital.

