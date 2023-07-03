Bebe Rexha wears protective eyewear on stage days after fan threw phone at her during concert

Bebe Rexha is taking care not to get injured again as she was seen sporting a protective eyewear at her latest Best F*n Night Of My Life Tour stop in Los Angeles on Friday night. The singer recently sustained a deep cut near her eye from a phone, which was hurled at her by an over-enthusiastic fan. (Also read: Charlie Puth begs fans ‘to stop throwing things at performers’ during concerts after Bebe Rexha incident)

Bebe Rexha injured

Bebe Rexha was seen in a blue safety eyewear for her show in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Last week, the 33 year-old singer was injured during her performance at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Manhattan when a fan hurled a phone at her that hit her eye. The incident went viral on social media from the concert, where an object strikes Rexha on the left side of her head and she grabs her face and falls to the floor. Last Monday, Rexha took to Instagram and shared two pictures of herself showcasing the cut near her eyebrows. She captioned the images with "I'm good." According to a NYPD statement, Nicolas Malvagna, a 27-year-old man from New Jersey, was arrested and charged with assault.

Bebe Rexha opts for safety eyewear

Now, as per a report by Page Six, the singer was spotted in a sparkly blue top with satin pants and matching gloves for her tour stop in Los Angeles. She accessorized the entire outfit with a pair of blue safety goggles. A snippet of her performance of I'm Good went viral on social media, where many praised the singer for taking care of herself and wearing the eyewear for her safety. "Wearing them safety glasses cause she ain’t playing no more!" said a fan. Another wrote, "She's wearing protective goggles. Smart move!" A fan also commented, "WHAT A QUEEN! still ended tour off strong. that’s a legend"

Charlie Puth reacted

A few days after Bebe Rexha got hit, singer Ava Max got assaulted on stage by a fan. Last week, singer Kelsea Ballerini was struck in the face when a fan threw an object onstage at her show in Boise, Idaho. Singer Charlie Puth called out these incidents and requested fans to stop throwing things at singers while they are on stage. He tweeted, "This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. (Bebe, Ava, AND NOW Kelsea Ballerini…) It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you…"

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.