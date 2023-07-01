Charlie Puth begs fans ‘to stop throwing things at performers’ during concerts after Bebe Rexha incident

Charlie Puth is addressing the recent trend of throwing objects at singers during their concerts. Over the past few weeks, Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and recently Kelsea Ballerini were injured by fans at their concerts. (Also read: Ava Max slapped during concert, days after Bebe Rexha had a phone thrown at her) Charlie Puth has requested fans to stop throwing things at artists, following recent incidents involving Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and Kelsea Ballerini.

Charlie's tweet

Charlie took to Twitter on Friday and called out these incidents. He tweeted, "This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. (Bebe, Ava, AND NOW Kelsea Ballerini…) It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you…"

Kelsea Ballerini hit in the face

On Wednesday, singer Kelsea Ballerini was struck in the face when a fan threw an object onstage at her show in Boise, Idaho. A video from the concert capturing that exact moment went viral on social media shortly afterwards. She briefly paused the performance to leave the stage. She addressed the incident on the same show and added, "I want to say about what just happened, all I care about is keeping everyone safe. So if you ever don't feel safe, please let someone around you know. There's security everywhere tonight."

Bebe Rexha had a phone thrown at her

Meanwhile Bebe Rexha was injured during her concert earlier last month at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in lower Manhattan. A fan threw a cell phone at her face which split her eyebrows, and required stitches. The accused, a man named Nicolas Malvagna, 27, was arrested at the venue, and charged with assault. The singer then posted a selfie on her Instagram, showing her stitches and a burgeoning black eye. "I'm good," she wrote in the caption.

Ava Max slapped onstage

A few days after the Bebe Rexha incident, singer Ava Max was slapped by a man who came onstage during a concert in Los Angeles. She tweeted about the incident and said, "He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again (angry face emoticons) thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!! (red heart emoticon)"

Another incident occurred on June 25, when singer Pink was performing in London’s Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time festival. A fan went on to throw their mother’s ashes onto the stage. “Is this your mom? I don’t know how I feel about this.” she said in the middle of her performance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail