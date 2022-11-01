Uorfi Javed opens up on getting duped by her staff member and her obsession with Charlie Puth

Uorfi Javed in a recent interview revealed to us that she was duped by a staff member, leading to her losing several lakhs of money. “It was my fault, I trusted her way too much,” she says. During the conversation, she also mentions that she doesn’t intend to file any complaints against the former staff member, as “she was once dear” to her.

Javed, also talks about her obsession with singer Charlie Puth. She states that she is single, however, engaged to Puth in her head. You can watch the entire conversation here...

Javed who has a sister in the city, recently visited Pune and fell in love with it. Javed, was here for an event and she shares, “The experience in Pune was amazing. The crowd went crazy after they saw me. It was a whole different experience.”

The city which is also tagged as the Oxford of the East has several students residing. Javed adds, “With a lot of college students in the city, the vibe of the city is completely different. Also, I love Pune’s weather a lot. This time the one thing that got my heart was the love I received. I never expected people to give me so much love.” Javed hasn’t explored much of the city, despite her sister being from here. “I love Pune, but I want to explore more of it,” she says.

The city also has avid aficionados of Marathi cinema. Talking about it, Javed says, “I know a lot of Marathi songs, but haven’t seen much of (Marathi) cinema. Having said that, I would love to explore it if given a chance. I like Amruta Khanvilkar.”

The fashionista is known for her fashion sense and often gets trolled for her choices. Javed is certain that the comments don’t affect her. “Comments sochne pe majbur karte hain,” she admits. However, she focuses a lot on the positive feedback that she receives: “When girls come to me and tell me they are inspired by me and they love me, I feel validated.”

You can follow the author on Twitter @VinayMishra12