Beyonce accused of ripping off Japanese designer's artwork for Renaissance tour, here's why her fans disagree

Ace singer Beyoncé's Renaissance tour has been hit by a major controversy, she has been accused of ripping off the artwork of Japanese designer Hajime Sorayama.

Japanese designer Hajime Sorayama has posted images Beyoncé's look during Renaissance tour, looking strikingly similar to his artwork

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sorayama shared several images on his Instagram on Monday to claim the Grammy winner, 42, did not ask him for permission before assumedly using his futuristic sketches for her Renaissance tour visuals.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“Yo @beyonce 🤘 You should have asked me ‘officially’ so that I could make much better work for you as like my man @theweeknd ✊,” Sorayama captioned a five-photo slideshow that compared his art to some of her performance graphics and outfits.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first picture showed Break My Soul singer's face on a massive screen on one of the several dozen stages. She is seen sporting a chrome, alien-like headpiece that swooped down on her forehead and featured pointy cylinders over her ears. She accessorized the robotic look with silver lip rings.

The post has other images depicting designer's futuristic images which bear a striking resemblance to Sorayama's design showing women wearing strikingly similar headpieces along with matching geometric getups resembling fitted tin suits.

‘It’s inspired from Metropolis, Mugler, Gaultier'

However, Beyonce's fans were quick to defend her, “She’s wearing Thierry Mugler based off an archive Mugler look that referenced metropolis. Were you this incensed when she wore a similar headpiece in 2007 at the BET awards?”, wrote a user,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I understand you feel like your art has been imitated and copied by her but this visual has been out for months (6+ months) so to now have outrage about it. Seems like a reach for something or a grab at something,” another person echoed.

Many claimed they both drew inspiration from the 1927 German expressionist science-fiction silent film, “Metropolis.”

“Metropolis, Mugler, Gaultier, and more have all done this. You don’t own the Android aesthetic,” a user stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.