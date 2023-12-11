Bianca Censori stuns Art Basel with sheer ensemble, gets snubbed from Christmas celebrations by end Ye’s kids

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, made headlines at Art Basel in Miami with her daring fashion choices, contrasting Kanye's more reserved attire. The 28-year-old Australian beauty turned heads in a sheer nude bodysuit paired with a furry hat, while Kanye sported an all-white outfit and played his new music during the event.

Despite recent rumors of a break, the couple appeared together at Art Basel, with videos showing Kanye playing a new song featuring a Backstreet Boys sample.(X/DailyLoud)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite recent rumors of a break, the couple appeared together at Art Basel, with videos showing Kanye playing a new song featuring a Backstreet Boys sample. Art Basel, renowned for contemporary art, provided a backdrop for their stroll through galleries in Miami.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

However, controversies surrounding the couple persist. Reports suggest that Bianca was excluded from Kanye's children's Christmas celebrations, with Kim Kardashian sharing gingerbread houses featuring family names but omitting Bianca's. The couple's relationship has faced scrutiny, with friends expressing concerns and rumors of a break, yet their public appearances suggest otherwise.

Bianca’s name was missing from the gingerbread house picked by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids for Kanye.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent outing in Dubai, where Kanye performed his new track, Vultures, alongside Lil Durk and Ty Dolla $ign, the controversial rapper faced anti-Semitism allegations due to offensive lyrics. Bianca reportedly stands by Kanye, believing his words were taken out of context and denies allegations of anti-Semitism and racism.

Reports suggest that Bianca was excluded from Kanye's children's Christmas celebrations, with Kim Kardashian sharing gingerbread houses featuring family names but omitting Bianca's.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bianca's bold fashion choices have sparked attention before, with her penchant for risky ensembles aligning with Kanye's extravagant tastes. Notably, an outrageous nude catsuit she wore in Italy caused a stir, leading to an investigation by Italian police after compromising positions were caught on camera during a boat tour.

Also Read | ‘She is required to....’: Bianca Censori follows a set of rules given by 'husband' Kanye West

While their controversies continue, the couple seems unfazed, with insiders stating they do not read negative comments. As they approach their first wedding anniversary, Bianca remains a staunch defender of Kanye, emphasizing that things are often taken out of context amid the couple's ongoing headline-making moments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON