BigHit Music announces BTS' Jimin's first ever solo album Face, shares teaser and release date. Check details

BTS agency BigHit Music on Tuesday announced the first-ever solo album of Jimin, titled Face. Taking to Weverse, BigHit Music also shared a teaser and the release date of the album. The album will release on March 24 at 1 pm (KST). (Also Read | Jimin reveals he ‘screamed and cried' many times; BTS singer says creating music ‘has become more intimidating' for him)

BigHit Music's statement read, "Hello, This is BigHit Music. BTS member Jimin will be releasing his first solo album FACE. FACE is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist."

It also added, "Jimin will see the fans through various activities including the FACE release so we ask for your continued interest and support for Jimin's first official solo activity. Pre-order Date: From 11 AM, Wednesday, February 22, 2023 (KST) Release date: From 1 PM, Friday, March 24, 2023 (KST). Thank you."

The teaser was shared by BigHit Music on Twitter. It wrote, "Face 2023. 3. 24. 1PM (KST) | 12AM (ET)." The clip started with a drop of water falling into a black ocean which then created ripples. As the music played in the background, a peach colour filled the video making the word 'face'.

Fans were left excited and emotional at the news. A person wrote on Twitter, "So excited to see what Jimin has been working on." Another fan said, "This is so Jimin, I'm so excited !!!!! Face is coming, Park Jimin is coming." Taking to his Instagram Stories, Jimin also re-posted the teaser.

Recently during his Weverse live, Jimin spoke about his upcoming album. Jimin had said, as quoted by Twitter user @BTStranslation_, "The album I'm preparing for seems to be coming out in around March. I've prepared different kinds of things so I hope you look forward to it. Yeah, this is what I wanted to say first since you have waited a long time."

Jimin debuted as a member of BTS in 2013. Since then he has released three solo songs with BTS--Lie in 2016, Serendipity in 2017, and Filter in 2020. In 2018, he released his first independent song, Promise, which he co-wrote and co-composed. He appeared on the soundtrack for the 2022 TvN drama Our Blues, singing the song With You with Ha Sung-woon. In January, Jimin featured on the single Vibe by Taeyang, which he co-composed.

