Billboard Music Awards 2023 full list of winners: Taylor Swift, Drake, Morgan Wallen and more
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Singer Taylor Swift won in 10 categories, including top artist. However, the top winner of the night was Morgan Wallen (11 awards).
Billboard Music Awards 2023 (BBMAs) took place on Sunday. At the annual music awards show, Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen dominated this year. Morgan won big at the BBMAs. He took home a string of top prizes – 11 in total. Meanwhile, Taylor won an impressive 10 awards, and thanked fans for their support in a prerecorded message. Also read: BTS’ Jungkook’s song Seven feat Latto wins big at 2023 Billboard Music Award
Taylor Swift, Drake tie for the most BBMAs ever
Taylor Swift headed into the 2023 BBMAs as a nominee in 20 categories. By winning 10 of the 20 honours, she tied with Drake as the most-awarded recipient in BBMA history.
Drake came into this year's awards with 34 and won five more, including top rap touring artist and top rap male artist. Taylor was already the top female winner of all time with 29 wins heading into the 2023 ceremony. Her current tally of 39 includes this year's wins for top female artist, top artist and top Billboard global artist.
Taylor's message for fans
Taylor Swift told fans after her win, “None of this happens without you... I’m so honoured that this year you made the Eras Tour so magical. You went and saw the movie. You cared about my re-recordings. I just love you so much. I feel like the luckiest person in the world to have you in my corner and caring about the music that I make.”
Morgan Wallen won big
The country singer took home a string of top prizes – 11 in total – such as top male artist, top Hot 100 artist, top streaming songs artist and top country artist. "Last awards show I went to, we came home empty-handed. And this one, I don’t have enough hands for them all," Morgan Wallen told fans after his BBMAs victory. “Either way, I promise I’m going to stay the same regardless if we come home with 10 or 0. I’m going to give you my all every single night, every single time I go into the studio.”
Performers at the 2023 BBMAs included Mariah Carey, Tate McRae, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, Stray Kids, Peso Pluma and Morgan Wallen.
Here's the full list of Billboard Music Awards 2023 winners:
Top artist
Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Winner: Taylor Swift
Top new artist
Bailey Zimmerman
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Peso Pluma
Winner: Zach Bryan
Top male artist
Drake
Luke Combs
The Weeknd
Zach Bryan
Winner: Morgan Wallen
Top female artist
Beyoncé
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Winner: Taylor Swift
Top duo/group
Eslabon Armado
Fifty Fifty
Grupo Frontera
Metallica
Winner: Fuerza Regida
Top Billboard 200 artist
Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Winner: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 artist
Drake
Luke Combs
SZA
Taylor Swift
Winner: Morgan Wallen
Top Hot 100 songwriter (new)
Ashley Gorley
Jack Antonoff
SZA
Zach Bryan
Winner: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 producer (new)
Jack Antonoff
Metro Boomin
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Winner: Joey Moi
Top streaming songs artist
Drake
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Winner: Morgan Wallen
Top radio songs artist
Miley Cyrus
Morgan Wallen
SZA
The Weeknd
Winner:Taylor Swift
Top song sales artist
Jason Aldean
Miley Cyrus
Morgan Wallen
Oliver Anthony Music
Winner: Taylor Swift
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Bad Bunny
Morgan Wallen
SZA
The Weeknd
Winner:Taylor Swift
Top Billboard global (excluding US) artist
Bad Bunny
Ed Sheeran
NewJeans
The Weeknd
Winner: Taylor Swift
Top R&B artist
Beyoncé
Chris Brown
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Winner: SZA
Top R&B male artist
Chris Brown
Miguel
Winner: The Weeknd
Top R&B touring artist
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Winner: Beyoncé
Top rap artist
21 Savage
Lil Baby
Metro Boomin
Travis Scott
Winner: Drake
Top rap male artist
21 Savage
Travis Scott
Winner: Drake
Top rap female artist
Doja Cat
Ice Spice
Winner: Nicki Minaj
Top rap touring artist
50 Cent
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa
Winner: Drake
Top country artist
Bailey Zimmerman
Luke Combs
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Winner: Morgan Wallen
Top country male artist
Luke Combs
Zach Bryan
Winner: Morgan Wallen
Top country female artist
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Winner: Taylor Swift
Top country duo/group
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Winner: Zac Brown Band
Top country touring artist
George Strait
Luke Combs
Winner: Morgan Wallen
Top rock artist
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Stephen Sanchez
Steve Lacy
Winner: Zach Bryan
Top rock touring artist
Depeche Mode
Elton John
Winner: Coldplay
Top Latin artist
Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida
Karol G
Peso Pluma
Winner: Bad Bunny
Top Latin male artist
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Winner: Bad Bunny
Top Latin female artist
Rosalia
Shakira
Winner: Karol G
Top Latin duo/group
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Frontera
Winner: Fuerza Regida
Top Latin touring artist
Daddy Yankee
RBD
Winner: Karol G
Top global K-pop artist (new)
Jimin
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TWICE
Winner: NewJeans
Top K-pop touring artist (new)
SUGA
TWICE
Winner: BLACKPINK
Top Afrobeats artist (NEW)
Libianca
Rema
Tems
Wizkid
Winner: Burna Boy
Top dance/electronic artist
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Drake
Tiësto
Winner: Beyoncé
Top Christian artist
Brandon Lake
Elevation Worship
for KING and COUNTRY
Winner: Lauren Daigle
Top gospel artist
CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Winner: Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album
Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss
Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS
SZA, SOS
Taylor Swift, Midnights
Winner: Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time
Top Soundtrack
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
ELVIS
Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)
Top Gun: Maverick
Winner: Barbie: The Album
Top R&B Album
Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE
Brent Faiyaz, WASTELAND
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights
Winner: SZA, SOS
Top Rap Album
Future, I Never Liked You
Lil Baby, It’s Only Me
Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS
Travis Scott, UTOPIA
Winner: Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss
Top Country Album
Luke Combs, Gettin’ Old
Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak
Winner: Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time
Top Rock Album
HARDY, the mockingbird & THE CROW
Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel
Noah Kahan, Stick Season
Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights
Winner: Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak
Top Latin Album
Eslabon Armado, DESVELADO
Ivan Cornejo, Dañado
Karol G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO
Peso Pluma, GÉNESIS
Winner: Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Top K-Pop Album (new)
Jimin, FACE
NewJeans, 2nd EP ‘Get Up’
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
TWICE, READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album
Winner: Stray Kids, 5-STAR
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
ILLENIUM, ILLENIUM
Kim Petras, Feed the Beast
Tiësto, DRIVE
Winner: Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE
Top Christian Album
Brandon Lake, House of Miracles
CAIN, Rise Up
Elevation Worship, LION
Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle
Winner: Anne Wilson, My Jesus
Top Gospel Album
Jonathan McReynolds, My Truth
Tye Tribbett, All Things New
Whitney Houston, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston
Zacardi Cortez, Imprint (Live in Memphis)
Winner: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One
Top Hot 100 Song
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, Creepin'
Miley Cyrus, Flowers
SZA, Kill Bill
Taylor Swift, Anti-Hero
Winner: Morgan Wallen, Last Night
Top Streaming Song
Miley Cyrus, Flowers
SZA, Kill Bill
Taylor Swift, Anti-Hero
Zach Bryan, Something in the Orange
Winner: Morgan Wallen, Last Night
