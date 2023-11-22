BLACKPINK marks royal history at South Korea-UK state banquet with a shout out from King Charles: Watch

BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé were invited as esteemed guests at the South Korea-UK state banquet. The members not only received a royal welcome but were also praised by King Charles, the host of the night “for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability”. Every member of the group oozed elegance while dressed regally for the ceremony, which was graced by the presence of various British and Korean leaders, including UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

BLACKPINK attends the banquet as COP26 ambassadors

Tuesday evening saw King Charles and Queen Camilla hold an exquisite dinner at the palace to mark South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee's state visit to the United Kingdom. BLACKPINK, the South Korean girl band, attended as one of the special guests.

In the midst of whispers and speculation about their future with YG Entertainment, the Pink Venom crooners attended the South Korea-UK state banquet as COP26 ambassadors and supporters for the UN's sustainable development goals. A video of members being praised by the host of the night, honorable King Charles has now gone viral. Members were honored at the banquet for their efforts in spreading the message of global environmental sustainability to a large audience.

It is especially inspiring to see Korea’s younger generation embrace the cause. I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, better known collectively as BLACKPINK, for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience as Ambassadors for the U.K.’s Presidency of COP 26, and later as advocates for the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.”- King Charles.

He emphasized how K-pop is influencing the youth and leaving a lasting impression on them. As reported by Sky News, King Charles said “Korea has matched Danny Boyle with Bong Joon-ho, James Bond with Squid Game and the Beatles' Let It Be with BTS’s Dynamite”. He continues “Our cultures share a remarkable ability to captivate imaginations across the world, transforming a so-called soft power into a shared superpower."

BLACKPINK’s exudes royal elegance at South Korea-UK state banquet

The Ice Cream vocalists looked lovely in full-length sparkly evening gowns. The Ice Cream singers radiated beauty and dazzling attractiveness in full-length sparkly evening costumes. Lisa enchanted in pastel blue, while Jennie radiated heavenly charm in white. Jisoo and Rosé both wore black costumes, flaunting their individual and mesmerizing styles with unquestionable panache.

