BLACKPINK's Rose shares cryptic post, says ‘great minds think alike’ amid disbandment rumours

BLACKPINK member Rose's recent post on Instagram has grabbed the attention of some people. The allegedly cryptic post talks about ‘great mind’ which arrived amid the tumultuous future of the group. Controversy is brewing around members' contract renewal with their agency YG Entertainment. Also read: BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie likely to launch own agencies amid reports of disbandment, YG Entertainment reacts

Did Rose hint at BLACKPINK controversy?

BLACKPINK's Rose shared a post on Instagram and allegedly hinted at ongoing contract renewable controversy.

Rose took to her personal Instagram handle and uploaded a series of her pictures. In the pictures, she appeared walking and posing through a parking lot in a black tulle dress and high heels. Sharing the pictures, the singer wrote, “Great minds think alike wink wink,” followed by a black heart emoji.

Soon after she posted them online, many Korean media outlets reported about her post, possibly hinting at BLACKPINK's contract negotiations. For the unversed, Rose is the only member of the group to renew her contract with the Seoul-based company.

Fans to Rose

Reacting to her post, someone wrote in the comment section, “Rose I see what you did there.” “Being in YG means destroying your future career. Remember CL, she destroyed her work life by staying in YG. Why are you so careful? A little risk is not bad,” added another. One more also commented, “Leave YG. You deserve better.”

Meanwhile, the claims of Rose hinting at something with her post have gained mixed reactions from people on X, formerly known as Twitter. Debating about it, one user said, “It has to mean something.” “This is such a bad rumor, I’m so sorry but I will not believe it until I see the actual proof,” opined someone else.

YG Entertainment on BLACKPINK's future plans

Only a few days ago, reports about members Jisoo and Jennie soon launching their own agencies surfaced online. Reportedly, the members of BLACKPINK are currently in discussion with their agency YG Entertainment regarding their contracts. To this, YG Entertainment briefly commented without much clarification about the future of the group.

They said, "Nothing has been confirmed regarding BLACKPINK’s contract renewals and their future activities.” They had made similar comments earlier when asked about the confusion around the renewal of the members' contracts. Wondering what went wrong between BLACKPINK and YG Entertainment? Read detailed report here.

