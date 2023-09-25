BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie likely to launch own agencies amid reports of disbandment, YG Entertainment reacts

YG Entertainment on reports of Jisoo and Jennie's agencies

Earlier in the day, News1 reported that Jennie and Jisoo have already established their individual agencies which they will most likely join after ending their contract with YG Entertainment. It also reported that the group and the agency are currently in talks about the group activities. It's believed that their own agencies will be taking care of the members' individual activities.

Responding to the report, YG Entertainment, as quoted by Soompi, said, "Nothing has been confirmed regarding BLACKPINK’s contract renewals and their future activities.” The agency had made similar comments previously when asked about the confusion around the renewal of the members' contracts.

BLACKPINK contract renewal controversy

Soompi had reported that Rose of BLACKPINK has signed an agreement with YG Entertainment to renew her contract. However, the remaining three members, Jennie Jisoo and Lisa are still in the process of negotiation as they are seeking transfer to some other agencies whose name has been not out yet. Reportedly, the members are seeking to continue their group activities for only six months of each year to focus on their solo careers.

What did their agency say?

Talking about it, YG Entertainment had said, "Currently, BLACKPINK’s contract renewal has not been confirmed and is being discussed.” Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s last contract with YG Entertainment ended last month. Not only fans but even investors are currently worrying about the chances of BLACKPINK's departure from YG Entertainment. Rumours about their disbandment have also doing rounds on the internet for some time now.

Previously, reports also suggested that the potential exit of BLACKPINK from YG Entertainment has already impacted the Seoul-based company. Reportedly, YG Entertainment's stock has fallen by 30% last week. BLACKPINK consists of four members--Jennie Jisoo, Rose and Lisa. They debuted under YG Entertainment and are among the most popular girl groups worldwide. They recently wrapped up their Born Pink World Tour with finale shows in Seoul, South Korea.

