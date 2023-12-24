Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, dead at 41

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter's sister Bobbie Jean Carter has died. His brother, singer Aaron Carter had died last year. The exact circumstances of Bobbie's death are unclear, but she died on Saturday morning in Florida, US, as per a report by TMZ. The portal also spoke to her mother, who said her daughter's 'sudden death' left her in shock. Also read: Singer Aaron Carter, brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, dies; Hilary Duff pays tribute Bobbie Jean Carter has died at the age of 41 in Florida, US.

Bobbie Jean's mom worried about granddaughter

Bobbie Jean's mother, Jane Carter said, "I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time. When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private."

Bobbie Jean is survived by a young daughter, Bella. Speaking about her, Jane added, “However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old-granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

Who was Bobbie Jean Carter?

As per TMZ, Bobbie Jean Carter – also known as BJ – was somewhat involved in the family's music business during the height of her brothers' Nick and Aaron's careers, especially Aaron's, for whom she served as a wardrobe stylist and makeup artist during his tours back in the early 2000s. She also appeared on the E! reality TV show House of Carters. In the years since, Bobbie Jean lived a relatively private life. Bobbie Jean suffered from addiction and substance abuse over the years. She had legal troubles as well, with arrests relating to theft and drug charges.

More about the Carter family

Bobbie Jean Carter's death marks another tragedy for the family. Not only did they lose Aaron last year due to a drowning at his home – which was also found to have been drug-related – but the Carters also lost their other sister, Leslie, in 2012 as a result of an overdose, as per TMZ. Now, the only living Carter siblings are Nick and Angel.

