Bobby Brown says Britney Spears ‘butchered’ his popular 1988 song – and reveals one lesson it taught him

Bobby Brown has admitted that he did not like Britney Spears’ cover of his 1988 song, My Prerogative. During a conversation with Shannon Sharpe about cover songs on Wednesday’s episode of the ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast, Bobby Brown said, “Britney Spears butchered ‘My Prerogative’.” Bobby Brown says Britney Spears ‘butchered’ his popular 1988 song (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File, Club Shay Shay/YouTube)

He added, “Teddy Riley produced it. But that was a butchering. I couldn’t take it.”

However, Sharpe went on to point out that Brown had “cleared” the cover. “I cleared it, only because it was Britney Spears!” Brown replied.

Spears famously covered the song in 2004 amid her troubled marriage to ex Kevin Federline. The pair has two sons together.

The song was one of the three new tracks on Spears’ compilation album Greatest Hits: My Prerogative. Bloodshy & Avant, a production duo from Sweden, oversaw the cover – and not Riley.

Brown said that his disappointment in Spears’ cover of his song taught him a lesson. “I gotta hear it [to clear it] because you don’t know what these kids will say these days,” he said.

Brown added, “These kids say some s–t that… you don’t want your song associated with it.”

‘Bobby is an example of a testimony’

Many praised Brown in the comment section of the YouTube video. “Bobby is an example of a testimony. This man has done a lot, has been through a lot, and is here on this couch alive to tell his story. I am here for it!!” a fan commented. “I love that Shannon Sharpe is now giving a platform for our legends to tell their stories instead of us relying on VladTV with his alternative agenda!” one user wrote, while another said, “Bobby taught us the word prerogative. We Love Him.”

“He's so much more humble and sweeter than I'd imagine he would be. this man is most highly blessed,” one user said, while another wrote, “So happy to see Bobby in a good space! He deserves good health and happiness.” One said, “This interview is one of those that's worthy of a rewatch!!! Great Interview..”