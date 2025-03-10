Britney Spears raises alarm after claiming she 'burned down' her bathroom in new video: Watch

Britney Spears has sparked concern among her fans after posting a video on Instagram where she claimed to have "burned down" her bathroom. In the video, the 43-year-old singer danced energetically in a plunging cheetah bodysuit in front of a fireplace, with a lit candle placed nearby. The post has raised eyebrows, prompting fans to question her well-being. Britney Spears, who previously scorched her gym, shared her latest incident where she burned down her bathroom, prompting questions about her well-being.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Also Read: Druski denies involvement in Diddy case after being named in lawsuit, ‘A fabricated lie’

Britney Spears raises concern after dancing near flames

In the video posted on Instagram, the singer was spotted without any pants as he smacked her behind a few times. She performed the highly energetic dance in high-heeled boots while keeping her long blond tresses wild and free. However, what really caught the attention of everyone was the caption of the video where Spears confessed her bathroom down.

In the caption, she wrote, “I dropped four sizes putting the cheetah on — Haven’t danced in a while !!! I burned my bathroom down today, ran like a maniac back to the house because there was a pie in the oven and I’m honestly tired of making sense of things these days!!!” The video comes just five years after she burned down her home gym.

Just the day before, the Toxic singer posted another video where she was grooving to Senorita sung by her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake. While some were concerned about Spears, others saw it as extending an olive branch to the 44-year-old who is struggling to rebuild his reputation after his DUI case, as reported by Daily Mail. Later that same day, she shared another clip of herself posing in front of the fireplace wearing a red dress.

Also Read: Love is Blind contestant rejected at the altar for being a ‘right-wing homophobe antivaxxer’

Spears burned down her gym five years ago

In 2020, Spears shared that she had an “incident” where she scorched her home gym. At the time, she revealed on social media, “I walked past the door to the gym and flames... BOOM!!!!” The singer added that “by the Grace of God the alarm went off” and no one got injured. She had to vacate her residence for six months because of the damage caused by the fire.

She explained, “I had two candles, and, yeah, one thing led to another, and I burnt it down. So, I'm in here and we only have two pieces of equipment left, and I'm going to show you what I do during this time.”