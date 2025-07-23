Boys Planet II contestant slammed over hate posts against BTS' Jungkook

BTS may not be on stage right now, but their name is still at the center of K-pop drama. This time, it is because of Boys Planet II trainee Peng Jin Yu, who has landed himself in hot water for performing Jungkook’s hit Seven, despite having a controversial online history bashing BTS and other idols. Fans unearthed Peng Jin Yu's old post on Chinese social media Weibo, revealing his insults against BTS Jungkook, along with members of girl groups like TWICE and aespa. BTS member Jungkook

Boys Planet II's Peng Jin Yu's anti-BTS post resurfaces

On June 12, Peng was officially introduced as a contestant on Mnet’s Boys Planet II, joining as an individual trainee. But instead of excitement, his appearance triggered a wave of backlash from fans. As his audition clips and challenges surfaced online, so did screenshots from old social media posts allegedly showing Peng spreading hate, particularly targeting BTS’ Jungkook, girl group members from aespa, TWICE, and others.

Adding fuel to the fire is Peng’s long-standing identity as a BLACKPINK fan, or BLINK, which would not be an issue if not for allegations that he used his stan account to spread anti-BTS content during heightened periods of ARMY vs. BLINK tension. One resurfaced post allegedly compares Aespa members to dogs, while another reportedly includes mockery of TWICE’s Tzuyu during the Taiwan flag controversy and calls them a pro-Taiwan independence group.

Fans were quick to call out the hypocrisy. Many pointed out that despite previously mocking Jungkook and jumping into toxic fanwars, Peng chose to dance to “Seven” in a promotional video, leading to accusations of clout-chasing. What upset fans even more was the fact that he had not publicly addressed the issue, reportedly offering only a private DM apology to one fan when confronted.

Also Read: BTS Jungkook's workout features 100 squats, 20 lunges: Woman tries it for 7 days and this is what happened; watch video

As the show gains popularity, more fans are demanding accountability from Peng and from Mnet for giving a platform to a trainee with such a troubling past. Many online are urging ARMY to stay vigilant and continue exposing those who seek to profit off BTS’s legacy while having disrespected them in the past.

Note: HT.com could not independently verify these claims

FAQs:

1. What did Peng Jin Yu say about BTS and Jungkook?

Peng Jin Yu, a Boys Planet II contestant, is facing backlash after old social media posts resurfaced showing alleged hate against BTS member Jungkook.

2. Why are fans upset with Boys Planet II trainee Peng Jin Yu?

Fans are upset with Peng Jin Yu due to resurfaced hate comments he allegedly made about BTS, TWICE, and aespa.

3. Did Peng Jin Yu apologize for his anti-BTS and anti-TWICE posts?

According to social media claims, Peng Jin Yu issued a private apology via direct message when confronted, but has not made any public statement addressing the allegations.