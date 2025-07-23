BTS Jungkook's workout features 100 squats, 20 lunges: Woman tries it for 7 days and this is what happened; watch video

When it comes to the members of BTS, they are not only known for their incredible discography but also for being extremely talented and good-looking. One member who has particularly gained praise for his physique is the youngest member, Jungkook. During a live stream posted on June 7, 2022, Weverse, Jungkook shared his workout routine when a fan asked the question, "Oppa, how do you lose weight?" BTS member Jungkook shared that his workout includes 100 squats, lunges, and more.

Woman tries BTS Jungkook's workout routine

In an Instagram video posted on August 4 last year, Hanna Kim revealed that she did 'BTS Jungkook's *spicy* workout for a week' that he suggested in his live. She did these 6 exercises. See the full video here:

100 bodyweight squats

30 reps of ab exercise

2 sets of 20 lunges

1 minute plank

1 minute side plank

15 burpees

Sharing the workouts that Jungkook mentioned, Hanna said, “I tried BTS Jungkook's workout, and yes, you bet I did it for some 7 days a week. Here are my honest thoughts after one long, painful, but rewarding week. These are the six exercises he recommended.”

The result

Here's what happened when Hanna did the above-mentioned workouts:

“In theory, 100 bodyweight squats didn't sound that bad. But boy, was I wrong. I must have forgotten how to do math because by my 20th squat, my legs were literally screaming,” she said.

This is then followed by 30 reps of ab exercise and 2 sets of 20 lunges, after which she did 1 minute of plank. “This single-handedly got me sweating the most. Literally, I was dripping with sweat,” she added. Then, she followed the fourth exercise with a minute of side plank. And finally, the cherry on top: she did 15 burpees. “Burpees are literally my favourite exercise—said no one ever. Jungkook did us all dirty by tucking in some sneaky burpees right at the end,” she concluded. She did the workout for 7 days.

In conclusion, the content creator said that overall, she really liked the workout. Though, by the end of the seventh day, it did not help her turn as ripped as Jungkook. But more importantly, it helped her feel so much stronger doing more on day 7 compared to day 1.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.