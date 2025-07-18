Blackpink silences AI rumors with behind-the-scenes JUMP footage, BLINKS ask: ‘Where are the AI allegations now?’

Blackpink’s newest track JUMP might already be one of the most streamed songs of the month, but it’s also sparked an unexpected wave of speculation. As soon as the official music video dropped on July 11, fans were blown away by its bold visuals and high-energy choreography — but some weren’t convinced it was entirely real. Rumors began to swirl that the entire video had been AI-generated, a claim that left Blinks divided. Blackpink in JUMP

But the K-pop queens weren’t about to let the internet write the narrative. In a swift and stylish move, Blackpink released a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the filming process of JUMP, effectively silencing the AI allegations.

The comments section lit up immediately. “But i heard the entire video was ai?” one user questioned. Another added, “Putting the ai allegations to rest.” Others chimed in with, “Oh? But I was told the video was AI? How could this be possible? Clear the rumors queens!” and “Had to turn down the ai allegations real quick.” One fan simply wrote, “They ended the ai allegations with ease.”

Some even referenced fan rivalries: “But armys told me it was ai?? notice how are they so quiet suddenly ijboool.” Another praised the aesthetic, saying, “The speaker wall setup is giving major cyberpunk vibes – this is exactly the kind of bold visual storytelling that separates K-pop MVs from everything else. Can't wait to see how this translates in the final cut!”

Originally debuted during their Deadline tour which is still ongoing, JUMP is a fierce, fast-paced anthem about letting loose with your friends while someone else fails to keep up. The music video only amped up the energy — and now, with the BTS footage out, Blackpink has not only defended their creativity but reminded fans why they continue to lead the K-pop wave.