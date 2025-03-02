BRIT Awards 2025 full list of winners: Charli XCX wins big

Charli XCX has won in five categories including the coveted album of the year for her culture-shaping record Brat at the Brit Awards 2025. She also secured artist of the year; dance act; song of the year for her track Guess featuring US superstar Billie Eilish. She was awarded the songwriter of the year trophy that was announced earlier in the week. Sam Fender won the rock/alternative act and performed the title song from People Watching. (Also Read | Liam Payne honoured at Brit Awards, called ‘supremely gifted musician, incredibly kind soul’. Watch) Charli XCX accepts the artist of the year award during the Brit Awards 2025 in London on Saturday.(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter paid homage to British culture as she opened the event, taking to the stage wearing a red sparkly military-style blazer dress before walking down an aisle lit up with the Union flag, as performers in military parade dress followed her. The event took place at The O2 Arena in London, and were hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall for a fifth time.

Here’s the complete list of 2025 BRIT Awards winners:

Mastercard album of the year

WINNER: Charli XCX – Brat, Atlantic/Warner Music

Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching, Partisan Records

Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism, Warner/Warner Music

The Cure – Songs of a Lost World, Polydor/Universal Music

The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy, Island/Universal Music

Artist of the year

Beabadoobee, Dirty Hit

Central Cee, Columbia/Sony Music

WINNER: Charli XCX, Atlantic/Warner Music

Dua Lipa, Warner/Warner Music

Fred Again.., Atlantic/Warner Music

Jamie xx, Young/XL Beggars

Michael Kiwanuka, Polydor/Universal Music

Nia Archives, Island/Universal Music

Rachel Chinouriri, Parlophone/Universal Music

Sam Fender, Polydor/Universal Music

Group of the year

Bring Me the Horizon, RCA/Sony Music

Coldplay, Parlophone/Warner Music

WINNER: Ezra Collective, Partisan Records

The Cure, Polydor/Universal Music

The Last Dinner Party, Island/Universal Music

Best new artist

English Teacher, Island/Universal Music

Ezra Collective, Partisan Records

Myles Smith, RCA/Sony Music

Rachel Chinouriri, Parlophone/Universal Music

WINNER: The Last Dinner Party, Island/Universal Music

Song of the year

I Like the Way You Kiss Me, Artemas, Parlophone/Warner Music

Kisses, BI3SS x CamrinWatsin (ft. Bbyclose), Atlantic/Warner Music

BAND4BAND, Central Cee (ft. Lil Baby), Columbia/Capitol/Motown/Sony Music

WINNER: Guess, Charli XCX (ft. Billie Eilish), Atlantic/Interscope/Warner Music

Backbone, Chase & Status (ft. Stormzy), 0207 Records/EMI/Merky/Universal Music

Feelslikeimfallinginlove, Coldplay, Parlophone/Warner Music

Training Season, Dua Lipa, Warner/Warner Music

Alibi, Ella Henderson (ft. Rudimental), Atlantic/Warner Music

Angel of My Dreams, Jade, RCA/Sony Music

Kehlani, Jordan Adetunji, Warner/Warner Music

Thick of It, KSI (ft. Trippie Redd), Atlantic/Warner Music

Stargazing, Myles Smith, RCA/Sony Music

You’re Christmas to Me, Sam Ryder, East West/Rhino/Warner Music

Somedays, Sonny Fedora/Jazzy/D.O.D, Solotoko/Ada Warner Music

Now and Then, The Beatles, Apple/UMR

BRITs Rising Star

WINNER: Myles Smith, RCA/Sony Music

Elmiene, Polydor/Universal Music

Good Neighbours, Polydor/Universal Music

International artist of the year

Adrianne Lenker, 4AD/XL Beggars

Asake, YBNL Nation

Benson Boone, Warner/Warner Music

Beyoncé, Columbia/Parkwood Entertainment/Sony

Billie Eilish, Interscope/Universal Music

WINNER: Chappell Roan, Island/Universal Music

Kendrick Lamar, Interscope/Universal Music

Sabrina Carpenter, Island/Universal Music

Taylor Swift, EMI/Universal Music

Tyler, the Creator, Columbia/Sony Music

International group of the year

Amyl and The Sniffers, Rough Trade Records/XL Beggars

Confidence Man, Chaos/Universal Music

WINNER: Fontaines DC, XL Recordings/XL Beggars

Future & Metro Boomin, RCA/Sony Music

Linkin Park, Warner/Warner Music

International song of the year

Beautiful Things, Benson Boone, Warner/Warner Music

Texas Hold Em, Beyoncé, Columbia/Parkwood Entertainment/Sony

Birds of a Feather, Billie Eilish, Interscope/Universal Music

WINNER: Good Luck, Babe, Chappell Roan, Island/Universal Music

End of Beginning, Djo, AWAL/Djo/The Orchard

Houdini, Eminem, Interscope/Universal Music

Too Sweet, Hozier, Island/Universal Music

Lovin On Me, Jack Harlow, Atlantic/Warner Music

Stick Season, Noah Kahan, Republic Records/Universal Music

I Had Some Help, Post Malone (ft. Morgan Wallen), Republic Records/Universal Music

Espresso, Sabrina Carpenter, Island/Universal Music

A Bar Song (Tipsy), Shaboozey, American Dogwood/Empire

Fortnight, Taylor Swift (ft. Post Malone), EMI/Universal Music

Lose Control, Teddy Swims, Atlantic/Warner Music

Million Dollar Baby, Tommy Richman, ISO Supremacy/Pulse/Stem Disintermedia

Alternative/rock act

Beabadoobee, Dirty Hit

Ezra Collective, Partisan Records

WINNER: Sam Fender, Polydor/Universal Music

The Cure, Polydor/Universal Music

The Last Dinner Party, Island/Universal Music

Hip-hop/grime/rap act

Central Cee, Columbia/Sony Music

Dave, Def Jam/Universal Music

Ghetts, Warner/Warner Music

Little Simz, AWAL/Sony Music

WINNER: Stormzy, 0207 Records/EMI/Merky/Universal Music

Dance act

Becky Hill, Polydor/Universal Music

WINNER: Charli XCX, Atlantic/Warner Music

Chase & Status, 0207 Records/Universal Music

Fred Again.., Atlantic/Warner Music

Nia Archives, Island/Universal Music

Pop act

Charli XCX, Atlantic/Warner Music

Dua Lipa, Warner/Warner Music

WINNER: Jade, RCA/Sony Music

Lola Young, Island/Universal Music

Myles Smith, RCA/Sony Music

R&B act

Cleo Sol, AWAL/Sony Music

Flo, Island/Universal Music

Jorja Smith, FAMM/The Orchard/Sony

Michael Kiwanuka, Polydor/Universal Music

WINNER: Raye, Human Resources/The Orchard/Sony

Songwriter of the year

WINNER: Charli XCX

Producer of the year

WINNER: A.G. Cook

Global success award

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter