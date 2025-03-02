BRIT Awards 2025 full list of winners: Charli XCX wins big
BRIT Awards 2025 full list of winners: Charli XCX won in the Mastercard album of the year, Artist of the year and Song of the year category, among others.
Charli XCX has won in five categories including the coveted album of the year for her culture-shaping record Brat at the Brit Awards 2025. She also secured artist of the year; dance act; song of the year for her track Guess featuring US superstar Billie Eilish. She was awarded the songwriter of the year trophy that was announced earlier in the week. Sam Fender won the rock/alternative act and performed the title song from People Watching. (Also Read | Liam Payne honoured at Brit Awards, called ‘supremely gifted musician, incredibly kind soul’. Watch)
Pop star Sabrina Carpenter paid homage to British culture as she opened the event, taking to the stage wearing a red sparkly military-style blazer dress before walking down an aisle lit up with the Union flag, as performers in military parade dress followed her. The event took place at The O2 Arena in London, and were hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall for a fifth time.
Here’s the complete list of 2025 BRIT Awards winners:
Mastercard album of the year
WINNER: Charli XCX – Brat, Atlantic/Warner Music
Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching, Partisan Records
Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism, Warner/Warner Music
The Cure – Songs of a Lost World, Polydor/Universal Music
The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy, Island/Universal Music
Artist of the year
Beabadoobee, Dirty Hit
Central Cee, Columbia/Sony Music
WINNER: Charli XCX, Atlantic/Warner Music
Dua Lipa, Warner/Warner Music
Fred Again.., Atlantic/Warner Music
Jamie xx, Young/XL Beggars
Michael Kiwanuka, Polydor/Universal Music
Nia Archives, Island/Universal Music
Rachel Chinouriri, Parlophone/Universal Music
Sam Fender, Polydor/Universal Music
Group of the year
Bring Me the Horizon, RCA/Sony Music
Coldplay, Parlophone/Warner Music
WINNER: Ezra Collective, Partisan Records
The Cure, Polydor/Universal Music
The Last Dinner Party, Island/Universal Music
Best new artist
English Teacher, Island/Universal Music
Ezra Collective, Partisan Records
Myles Smith, RCA/Sony Music
Rachel Chinouriri, Parlophone/Universal Music
WINNER: The Last Dinner Party, Island/Universal Music
Song of the year
I Like the Way You Kiss Me, Artemas, Parlophone/Warner Music
Kisses, BI3SS x CamrinWatsin (ft. Bbyclose), Atlantic/Warner Music
BAND4BAND, Central Cee (ft. Lil Baby), Columbia/Capitol/Motown/Sony Music
WINNER: Guess, Charli XCX (ft. Billie Eilish), Atlantic/Interscope/Warner Music
Backbone, Chase & Status (ft. Stormzy), 0207 Records/EMI/Merky/Universal Music
Feelslikeimfallinginlove, Coldplay, Parlophone/Warner Music
Training Season, Dua Lipa, Warner/Warner Music
Alibi, Ella Henderson (ft. Rudimental), Atlantic/Warner Music
Angel of My Dreams, Jade, RCA/Sony Music
Kehlani, Jordan Adetunji, Warner/Warner Music
Thick of It, KSI (ft. Trippie Redd), Atlantic/Warner Music
Stargazing, Myles Smith, RCA/Sony Music
You’re Christmas to Me, Sam Ryder, East West/Rhino/Warner Music
Somedays, Sonny Fedora/Jazzy/D.O.D, Solotoko/Ada Warner Music
Now and Then, The Beatles, Apple/UMR
BRITs Rising Star
WINNER: Myles Smith, RCA/Sony Music
Elmiene, Polydor/Universal Music
Good Neighbours, Polydor/Universal Music
International artist of the year
Adrianne Lenker, 4AD/XL Beggars
Asake, YBNL Nation
Benson Boone, Warner/Warner Music
Beyoncé, Columbia/Parkwood Entertainment/Sony
Billie Eilish, Interscope/Universal Music
WINNER: Chappell Roan, Island/Universal Music
Kendrick Lamar, Interscope/Universal Music
Sabrina Carpenter, Island/Universal Music
Taylor Swift, EMI/Universal Music
Tyler, the Creator, Columbia/Sony Music
International group of the year
Amyl and The Sniffers, Rough Trade Records/XL Beggars
Confidence Man, Chaos/Universal Music
WINNER: Fontaines DC, XL Recordings/XL Beggars
Future & Metro Boomin, RCA/Sony Music
Linkin Park, Warner/Warner Music
International song of the year
Beautiful Things, Benson Boone, Warner/Warner Music
Texas Hold Em, Beyoncé, Columbia/Parkwood Entertainment/Sony
Birds of a Feather, Billie Eilish, Interscope/Universal Music
WINNER: Good Luck, Babe, Chappell Roan, Island/Universal Music
End of Beginning, Djo, AWAL/Djo/The Orchard
Houdini, Eminem, Interscope/Universal Music
Too Sweet, Hozier, Island/Universal Music
Lovin On Me, Jack Harlow, Atlantic/Warner Music
Stick Season, Noah Kahan, Republic Records/Universal Music
I Had Some Help, Post Malone (ft. Morgan Wallen), Republic Records/Universal Music
Espresso, Sabrina Carpenter, Island/Universal Music
A Bar Song (Tipsy), Shaboozey, American Dogwood/Empire
Fortnight, Taylor Swift (ft. Post Malone), EMI/Universal Music
Lose Control, Teddy Swims, Atlantic/Warner Music
Million Dollar Baby, Tommy Richman, ISO Supremacy/Pulse/Stem Disintermedia
Alternative/rock act
Beabadoobee, Dirty Hit
Ezra Collective, Partisan Records
WINNER: Sam Fender, Polydor/Universal Music
The Cure, Polydor/Universal Music
The Last Dinner Party, Island/Universal Music
Hip-hop/grime/rap act
Central Cee, Columbia/Sony Music
Dave, Def Jam/Universal Music
Ghetts, Warner/Warner Music
Little Simz, AWAL/Sony Music
WINNER: Stormzy, 0207 Records/EMI/Merky/Universal Music
Dance act
Becky Hill, Polydor/Universal Music
WINNER: Charli XCX, Atlantic/Warner Music
Chase & Status, 0207 Records/Universal Music
Fred Again.., Atlantic/Warner Music
Nia Archives, Island/Universal Music
Pop act
Charli XCX, Atlantic/Warner Music
Dua Lipa, Warner/Warner Music
WINNER: Jade, RCA/Sony Music
Lola Young, Island/Universal Music
Myles Smith, RCA/Sony Music
R&B act
Cleo Sol, AWAL/Sony Music
Flo, Island/Universal Music
Jorja Smith, FAMM/The Orchard/Sony
Michael Kiwanuka, Polydor/Universal Music
WINNER: Raye, Human Resources/The Orchard/Sony
Songwriter of the year
WINNER: Charli XCX
Producer of the year
WINNER: A.G. Cook
Global success award
WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter
