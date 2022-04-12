Britney Spears announces pregnancy, fiance Sam Asghari promises not to take fatherhood 'lightly'

Pop star Britney Spears has announced that she is expecting her third child. The singer, who got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in September, shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday. The development comes months after Britney's 13-year-long conservatorship ended in November 2021. Britney has two sons--Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Also read: Judge dissolves Britney Spears' conservatorship

Britney, 40, who had previously expressed her desire to have a family with fiance Sam, said she had taken a pregnancy test after her partner teased her about being “food pregnant”. "So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she posted on the social media platform.

She said she "won't be going out as much" to avoid paparazzi photographers, adding that the pregnancy would likely be hard as she had previously gone through perinatal depression.

Sam, too, took to social media to celebrate the news. Taking to his Instagram handle, the fitness trainer shared an artwork of a lion and a lioness with their cub. "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don't take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do," the caption read.

According to E! News, Britney and Sam met six years ago on the set of her music video for Slumber Party. After shooting, the two began dating and became engaged last year in September. She frequently refers to him as her “husband” in social media posts.

During her conservatorship legal battle last year, Britney had revealed that she wanted to get married and have a baby, but she testified that her conservators would not allow her to get off birth control. Her conservator and father Jamie Spears has maintained all of his actions were in the best interest of his daughter.

Britney's conservatorship was eventually terminated in November 2021 and she was given control over her life for the first time in 13 years.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

