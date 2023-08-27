Britney Spears' head cracked open, needed stictches after ‘explosive’ fight with Sam Asghari: Report

An “explosive” fight with estranged husband Sam Asghari led to Britney Spears’ head cracking open before their divorce. TMZ founder Harvey Levin claimed in ‘Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair’ that recently aired on Fox that the fight left the singer seriously injured. Britney needed medical attention after the fight.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari pose at the premiere of "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019 (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)(REUTERS)(REUTERS)

“She and Sam were going at it in a hotel room, and it got so bad [that] she tripped and hit the coffee table, cracking her head open,” Harvey alleged. “She needed stitches.” However, a source later told Page Six that the claims were not true.

Sam and Britney’s lawyers are now handling all communications between them, with the two no longer on talking terms. While both Britney and Sam have broken their silence about the divorce on social media, they have not exchanged a single word with each other, US Weekly reported.

After Sam left Britney’s home this week, all communication between the two of them stopped, sources told TMZ. Sam reportedly filed for divorce from the singer. A divorce petition that was recently filed cited "irreconcilable differences" between Sam, 29, and Britney, 41, according to the BBC. The two got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022.

Britney Spears seemingly calls out TMZ

In a recent post, Britney seemed to call out TMZ for the claims it made. Britney posted a video showing various clips from her shoots, captioning it, “Before documentaries like TMZ existed … it wasn’t acceptable for the press to make shows on innocent people to spread false information and ruin reputations!!! Back when Hollywood had value and respect !!!”

When Britney Spears allegedly attacked Sam Asghari

Sam reportedly previously accused Britney of violently attacking him while he was sleeping, giving him a black eye. Sam reportedly claimed that he was sleeping when Britney “flew off the handle and began punching him” earlier this year. This was around the time Sam was spotted with what appeared to be a black eye and bite marks on his arm.

Sam was reportedly “concerned” because had a fascination with knives and had them all around the house, including in their bedroom. The insider said that Britney “was paranoid someone was going to get her, and she needed the knives as protection.” Sam, on the other hand, was afraid because his wife would “fly off the handle” at minor issues.

Sources told TMZ that Sam “frequently complained” that Britney became physical during their relationship. As per an insider, they were involved in multiple fights where security had to intervene. For the alleged attack that left Sam injured, however, no security was involved.

