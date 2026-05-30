Britney Spears opens up about emotional struggles following DUI arrest and rehab stint: ‘Year has been…’

Pop star Britney Spears has remained a fixture in the headlines in recent times, whether for her DUI arrest, a stint in rehab, or claims that she was seen carrying a knife inside a Los Angeles restaurant. Amid the constant scrutiny surrounding her personal life, the singer has now spoken candidly about her mental well-being, admitting that she has been grappling with emotional struggles. It was recently reported that Britney Spears is seeking help in a rehabilitation center after getting into legal trouble involving a DUI. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Britney Spears admits to emotional challenges The Oops I Did It Again hitmaker took to Instagram recently to reflect on her “interesting” year, noting that she experiences a surge of emotions. However, she soon deleted the Instagram post, reports Page Six.

She wrote, “This year has been quite interesting... I've never done so many arts and crafts and it's sort of embarrassing ok so I might have went a bit coo coo in the nest when I honestly believed I could create my own stained glass... I got bits and pieces of broken glass, big pieces, small... all laid down on white sheets... to make it properly I have a glass blowing machine which is extremely dangerous cuz it's so hot in temperature it melts glass like you see in Catholic Churches or on round lamps unfortunately I wasn't able to use that machine... maybe one day I will.”

“This I have a lot of emotional issues that come up in my kitchen. I have no idea why…I guess that’s usually where we as a family all come together to celebrate, pray and cook,” Britney wrote in the lengthy text upload on Instagram.

The singer also shared that she spent her time doing crafts in the kitchen. The Grammy-winning artist recalled staying up all night painting and creating a stained-glass lamp, an experience she said brought her “the most peaceful feeling.” She added that she treasured the handmade piece so much that it remained in her kitchen for three months.

The singer wrote that she was “in love” with her creation. “Ok I get its a f**king broken lamp with shattered glass pieces put together somehow to create light… but I found myself wanting to go to the kitchen after years of not wanting to…l was excited to go to the kitchen in the middle of the night to eat my cereal or snacks … something very demure to me and one of a kind,” Britney wrote.

She admitted that she was seemingly devastated when a housekeeper “accidentally” threw her creation out, but wrote that she was “used to people taking (her) things.”

Elsewhere in the post, Britney, 44, wrote that she’s “never done so many arts and crafts.”